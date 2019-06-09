Green New Deal coming to Old Church

As of today, I have 17,169 steps to go to reach Moyie. Going a bit slow due to the heat, love it, but I end up going slower with more stops.

The “Green New Deal” from Wikipedia: “the term is used to describe any stimulus package that aims to address both financial crises and environmental issues such as climate change. The term references the New Deal, the social and economic stimulus package undertaken by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in response to the Great Depression.”

The term used now is for a proposed economic stimulus package that aims to address climate change and economic inequality. In Canada, various organizations operating under the banner “Green New Deal Canada” are cooperating to facilitate “town hall” meetings across the country. Curious? In Smithers, a “town hall” is happening Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m. at the Old Church.

Eighth Annual Summer Solstice Paddle, Potluck & Music by the Lake, Sunday June 23. Potluck Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., Round Lake Hall, please bring two generous dishes of main course or salad and buns or dessert. Beverages, plates and cutlery will be provided by RLCA. More information: 250-846-5296 or radfarmer@hotmail.com. Paddle/boat any time during the day or evening. Bring your musical instruments and song. Come: make, sing, listen to music on the shores of beautiful Round Lake.

From Today We Will: “not feel overwhelmed. Sustainable living and “zero waste is a goal, it doesn’t have to happen overnight. It’s not about perfection; it’s about making better choices, and every day counts.” How: Pick sustainability tips that work the best for us, start with those, then add more. Find ethical brands and slowly introduce them into our lives.

Community Exhibition: call for photos and art. August 13 – September 7, a planned exhibit “Community Exhibition” in the Smithers Art Gallery and Bulkley Valley Museum’s 100 Years Fall Fair Exhibit. Jewelry, sculpture, quilting, paintings, woodwork, photographs. Let your imagination run wild: turn machinery into sculptures, turn memories into art. Everyone from beginner artists to experts are invited to take part by submitting a piece of art for the show. Information on how to submit your project, visit the Smithers Art Gallery website: smithersart.org. Deadline to submit is August 5. Also there is an ongoing call for Fall Fair photographs, deadline for photo submissions is June 21. “The Fair is on; all hell can’t stop it and it is up to us all to set the limit!” L.B. Warner (1919)

CICK Smithers’ community radio station will celebrate their 10 year Anniversary with a party: CICK Royale with Cheese. 10 years of local programming, alternative music, fun activities, events and community involvement. This Celebration will take place Friday June 14, 8:30 p.m. to Saturday June 15, 1 a.m. Enjoy DJs and live music, membership drive, RetroArcade games and local beer, plus prizes! This event is for 19+.

Closing with: commemorate – to call to remembrance. To mark by some ceremony or observation. Observe. To serve as a memorial of.



