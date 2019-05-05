Plogging: good for your heart and your community

Still walking along, now heading to Creston and after that Yahk.

A request from the Library to help spread the word on an upcoming event that coincides with the community-wide Pride Celebration in Smithers May 25. Pride Storytime, Saturday May 25, 11-11:45 a.m. at the library, just before the Pride Celebration kicks off on Main Street. There will be a storytime event celebrating diversity and inclusivity with stories, songs and a fun craft featuring LGBTQ2S+ characters and themes. Everyone is welcome.

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness.” Lucius Annaeus Seneca.

I came across an e-newsletter: todaywewillnewsletter.com. I am supposed to receive every week a newsletter with encouragement to make small easily achievable lifestyle tweaks. I will let you know how that works out.

Out of the teapot and onto the Stage, Smithers Secondary School presents William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. From hunger for knowledge and power, to forgiveness and repentance, to the contrasts of reality and illusion of man and beast. A beautiful play with well-presented themes, considered to be the last play Shakespeare wrote on his own. May 10 – 7:30 p.m., May 11 – 1:30 and 7:30 and May 12 – 7:30. Tickets $15, available at Mountain Eagle Books, Interior Stationary and Smithers Secondary.

It appears that aging is seen as some sort of loss, diminishment, rather than the experience of being alive (which I prefer). We have to be awake and alive and experience what we are experiencing. An interesting fact: currently 7.4 Billion people live on the earth. An additional 101 Billion lived and died on the planet since people appeared. The living represent seven per cent of all those ever born, the dead 93 per cent.

Smithers Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Smithers Exploration Group’s annual Mining Month will host a luncheon Friday May 10. The theme will be Innovation Partnerships. Chad Day, President of the Tahltan Central Government and Corrine McKay, Secretary Treasurer of the Nisga’a Lisims Government will speak about their relationships with the minerals industry in their respective territories and their involvement in the BC Regional Mining Alliance. Time and Place: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge. Tickets $25, on sale through the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, advance sales only. Phone 250-847-5072 or info@smitherschamber.com to secure your seat.

BVCA presents: Paper Playground for children ages 3 – 5. A playful, interactive dance performance, children can join in. Information bvca.me/workships. Friday, May 3 11:30 a.m., Saturday May 4, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., location: Old Church. Tickets available online only, $16 playsmithers.evenbrite.ca, subsidies and group rates available: bvconcertassociation@gmail.com. Check out Paper Playground vimeo.com/212428084.

Closing with plogging: means pick up in Swedish and jogging. The act of collecting trash as you exercise. Carry a lightweight bag – fill it with rubbish along your route. Toss your haul in a garbage or recycle bin when your run is done. A half hour of plogging burns an estimated 288 calories, 50 more than regular jogging.