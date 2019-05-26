Library is the beating heart of the community

I need, as of May 15, 2,305 more steps to reach Yahk. A friend has begun to walk using her Fitbit, travelling from Hazelton. As of May 14 she had passed Boston Bar. My plan is to walk along the Canada/US Border, she will let me know her choice of walking path.

At the Library Friday June 28, 7 p.m., Author Ross Hoffman reads from “Song of the Earth: The Life of Alfred Joseph.”

Starting May 29, Wednesday and the last Wednesday of each month until October: The Repair Café at the Creation Station, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., 3866 Railway Ave. Do you have a broken toaster, or a piece of clothing that needs repair, bring it to the Repair Café where volunteer fix-it experts and tools will be available to help make repairs so you can keep those items in use and out of the landfill.

I have an old wall clock that has a broken plug so will take it there to have a new plug attached. For more details and a list of dates see the Repair Café event page on the library’s website. This program is sponsored by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and Wetzin’kwa Community forest Corporation.

Did you ever notice at our library, the atmosphere is a unique mix of anticipation, quietness, freedom and thoughtfulness? The library grows and changes, the beating heart of our community.

A new season of Dragon Boating is starting at Tyhee Lake where the dragon boat is moored. Want to join? No experience necessary, bring along your PFD if you have one, paddles are supplied. Thursday May 23, 7 p.m. is the first paddle and they will be meeting every Monday and Thursday from 7 – 8 p.m. The season ends in September. All adults welcome. Questions: Judy 250-846-5296.

A new Exhibition “The Subtle Beauty of Kitimat” by Alex Mikhailau and “Sweet Offerings” by Cara Purita has started at the Art Gallery. It will be available for viewing until June 15. Alex has a variety of striking impressionist-inspired pieces in the main gallery and Cara’s exhibition is in the mini gallery where she has created a space of vibrant colours representing feminist ideas in unconventional ways. Gallery hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. More information: Nicole Chernish, gallery manager, info@smithersart.org, 250-847-3898. This show is sponsored by Bulkley Valley Wholesale.

Don’t forget the BV Genealogical society (BVGS) Annual Perennial Plant Sale. Saturday May 25 at the Goat Statue Park, 8:30 a.m. to have a chance to view items before the sale starts at 9 a.m. running until noon. Their awesome raffle tickets will be available to purchase with the draw at noon. Questions: Karen 250-847-9052 or Marj 250-846-9239.

A quote: “I think sometimes we need to take a step back and just remember we have no greater right to be here than any other animal.” – David Attenborough.

Closing with: todaywewillnewsletter.com. I receive daily tips on how to live more sustainably. The tips are four lines or less – simple, creative tips that if we all used them, they would have a sizeable impact.

.