A peaceful and humane end for an old dear friend

Brenda memorializes her 18-year-old rescue dog Tuffy

Tuffy.

“We have had so many happy years,

That what’s to come can hold no fears,

You’d not want me to suffer so,

When the time comes, please let me go.”

I share these words with you since this past week my 18-year-old (?) rescue dog, Tuffy, was put to rest. He came to me five summers ago and by all standards filled my life with happiness, laughter and often frustration. Tuffy had come to me after he was rescued from a horrific life. Northwest Animal Shelter did all they could to deal with the five dogs and some cats they found living in their own feces for some time.

LAST WEEK: Seeking a Trump-free zone has its challenges

Each animal suffered in some way. Each dog found a forever home. I am thinking that one of the dogs had to be put down. Tuffy was harder to place since he was so old and was not house-trained. At the time I had a place in my heart and home for the little guy. He barked at everyone and anything making sure his voice was heard by many. Great watch dog. He ran free on my walking trails making sure rabbits, bears or whatever knew he was on duty.

New dogs come and go and Tuffy held his own until seizures and a heart issue made it necessary to decide for Tuffy. Dr. Mike at the Babine Vet Clinic kindly took Tuffy and I through the process. The staff was so kind to the little pooch.

“Take me where my needs they’ll tend

Only stay with me until the end.

Hold me firm and speak to me.

Until my eyes no longer see.”

I decided to let Tuffy go. The process began with an injection of some kind of drug to keep him calm. Still he had a few mores barks to get out. Just a few more things to say. He probably wanted to thank all the people who came here and showed him kindness. He might have thanked me for all those good dinners. Maybe he had a bark word for the old cat, River and Shea the other rescue dogs, who showed him love.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE:

Why travel, we have Saskatoons right here

Heat, lack of sleep, a recipe for crabbiness

He died peacefully. The staff at the clinic wrapped his little body in a blanket and home we came. Soon Tuffy was put in a special grave site that Cas had prepared. Ava and Ned finished the process and we all said goodbye to Tuffy.

The story continues as the other old dogs show genuine grief. River, even though he has a big tumour managed to get up on Tuffy’s bed and rest his head on his pillow. Shea has spent a good bit of time sitting by the grave. You just never know.

I tell you all this wondering if it will help you when your loved pet comes to the end of its life. This story just might make you want to take an old dog or cat into your home until they come to a peaceful end. Me? Will I take on another rescue dog? Since I have River with cancer and Shea at 16-years-old, I should wait and see.

“Do not grieve, it should be you

Who must decide this thing to do

We’ve been so close, all these years,

Don’t let your heart hold any tears.”

These parts of a poem were sent to me many years ago from vet Callie Lancaster.

You can tell me your pet story when you call 250-846-5095 or send an email to:


mallory@bulkley.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Not everything is about racism

Just Posted

Union of BC Indian Chiefs support Gitanyow in territorial dispute

Nisga’a Lisims Government issued a trespass notice to vacate Nass River site

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coast Mountain College rolls out Cannabis Cultivation Series

Courses are being offered at CMTN’s Terrace, Prince Rupert and Masset campuses starting in September

Dead zone: RDKS asks province for signage on Hwy 37

Director says many travellers are unaware and unprepared for emergencies

UPDATE: 20 dead in El Paso shopping centre shooting, Texas governor says

Gov. Greg Abbott called incident ‘one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas’

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Most Read