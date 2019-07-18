Why travel, we have Saskatoons right here

Brenda gets plenty of travel right in her own back yard

I was asked not too long ago why I don’t travel. Today I went out for coffee at the Tyhee Market in Telkwa. Then I went to the dump. Post office next. What do you mean travel?

When I got home the dogs and I travelled around my walking trails. So much to see. A few American redstart birds, robins. Above my head were two eagles. Along the main road was a very thin fox. Home we go eating Saskatoon berries along the route. Many of the berries had fallen off with all the weather carry-on we have had, but those who did cling to the tree were very good. The dogs ate the ripe berries off the ground. Later I found out that Saskatoon berries have a lot of fibre. Not my issue but my little dog really had to get rid of those berries if you get my drift.

LAST WEEK: Heat, lack of sleep, a recipe for crabbiness

All this set me to thinking about how good those berries are for us. This year seems to have a bumper crop so if you are out and about pick a few. Saskatoon berries have a lot of vitamin C, 30.2 milligrams for a cup. High fibre, Vitamin K, manganese. I was told they could boost brain health. I will let you know about that aspect. They also have some protein.

The word Saskatoon comes from a Cree word. The Cree and other Indigenous people would dry the Saskatoons, mix them with moose tallow. It was called pemmican.

If Saskatoons are not your thing, the wild gooseberries are ripe as well. One little thing I have noticed about gooseberries this year is that some have a wiggly green worm inside. Many chokecherries to ripen yet. Not my favourite wild berries but the birds and bears will indulge.

Just a little reminder to be bear aware when picking berries in the wild.

If you had a hummingbird feeder still hanging around, check the sugar water. All that rain will displace the sugar mix.

Before I go today I have to tell you that I had a hummingbird moth working at my flowers. Really. It is a moth that looks like a hummingbird but it is actually a moth. Short and stubby and great fun to watch.

The evening is rolling along. So far no thunder or rain so I will leave you for now and travel once more along the trails of this personal paradise.

Good to talk to many of you this past week. Of course you can try to call me at 250-846-5095 or email a message to mallory@bulkley.net.


