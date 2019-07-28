Seeking a Trump-free zone has its challenges

Brenda’s peace disrupted by the racist musings of the American president

This is tough for me. What to write about? A couple topics floating about in my mind space waiting for me to comment. Then it happened. I sat down for a good breakfast and a reheated coffee for my Sunday morning fix of news. I tucked a t-towel in my shirt to catch the dribbles of food and I was at the ready. The news came on and there he was — Donald Trump, telling four lawmakers of colour to go back where they came from. It wasn’t long before I heard the racist words repeated as the news person read the words from a Twitter place. You got it. I turned the channel off and looked for a Trump-free zone. Hard to find as over and over again the ugly words of racism permeated my space.

“Defeating racism, tribalism, intolerance and all forms of discrimination will liberate us all — victim and perpetrator alike,” said Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

I could not but say to myself wondering if my grandfather who came to this country from Ireland long ago had someone say to him to go back to his country. I wonder if my friend Malkiat Singh Bains was ever told to return to India?

“There is power in naming racism for what it is by shining a bright light on it. A thing as simple as naming it allows us to root it out of the darkness and hushed conversation where it likes to breed like roaches. Acknowledge it — confront it,” said Jesmyn Ward, an American novelist and professor at Tulane University.

Even as I write this I know those who think Trump is a very fine fellow will criticize me for having mentioned this issue. Still I do feel if I don’t step up I am part of the problem. If I am wrong, I apologize.

It wasn’t long before I shut the TV off and carried on with my day. But before that could happen I was subjected to a call for help to rescue abused animals. Sad-eyed, tied up with a heavy chain, no food, water. Such a sad sight. My heart was already filled with sadness. I couldn’t take any more. The TV is shut off. I went outside with my heavy heart and was lifted up with joy and happiness as I talked to my three old rescue dogs. Those ups and downs of life are hard to take.

You can call me out on these comments by calling 250-846-5095. An email comes to mallory@bulkley.net.


editor@interior-news.com
