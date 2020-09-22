Who is or may be running in Stikine in the provincial election

After rolling out dozens of spending announcements and updates in recent days, B.C. Premier John Horgan has officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called an election for Oct. 24.

Opposition parties demanded Horgan not call an election a year early, as B.C.’s COVID-19 cases increase to the point where the province has the highest per-capita infection rate in Canada.

B.C.’s election law specifies a minimum 28-day campaign period with an election falling on a Saturday, so the next available date from Monday’s announcement is Oct. 24. The law currently specifies the next election in the fall of 2021, but permits the lieutenant governor to accept a recommendation for an earlier vote.

Here are some potential candidates in the Stikine riding:

BC NDP:

After more than two decades in political life, Doug Donaldson, B.C.’s forest minister said he is not running for another re-election. He has represented the riding since 2009 and served as a Village of Hazelton councillor for 10 years before that.

“After 22 years in public life, it’s time to get back to the balance of spending more time on the land with family and friends, both in the backcountry and at home on Gitxsan territory,” Donaldson said in a statement Monday (Sept. 14).

Instead, the party enlisted veteran federal politician Nathan Cullen.

Cullen served as the federal NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley from 2004 to 2019. Cullen ran for the leadership of the federal NDP in 2012, placing third. He went on to serve as the House Leader for the Official Opposition, Finance Critic and NDP critic for Environment and Climate Change and Democratic reform.

It was an incredible honour to serve as MP for Skeena from 2004 to 2019. We are now living in unprecedented & challenging times. I want to offer my energy & experience to help. Today I’m excited to announce my bid to become the candidate for the BC NDP riding of Stikine #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/73tzrbaXub — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) September 17, 2020

His nomination, however, announced just hours after the election call, immediately sparked controversy because it appears to contravene the NDP’s equity policy, which states when a man retires from an NDP-held seat his replacement should be a woman or “equity-seeking” man, i.e., person of colour or member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Annita McPhee, three-time past president of the Tahltan Central Government, who was intending to seek the nomination, had already called on Cullen’s bid to be nullified after he announced he was seeking the nomination prior to the election call.

McPhee sought the nomination for the federal NDP in Skeena-Bulkley Valley in 2019, eventually losing to current NDP MP Taylor Bachrach.

McPhee holds a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Victoria, and has been an advisor and director on several provincial and national boards.

British Columbia Liberal Party:

Wanda Good ran as the BC Liberal candidate in the 2017 provincial election, finishing second with 39 per cent of the vote. The party opened nominations for a new candidate in January.

The BC Liberal Party could not be reached for comment.

BC Green Party:

The BC Green Party is in the process of finalizing its list of candidates and will be making announcements in the coming days.

Christian Heritage Party of British Columbia:

Telkwa’s Rod Taylor said he will be the CHP’s candidate in Stikine again this election, after placing third in the riding in 2017, earning 834 votes — just over nine per cent.

Taylor worked in the lumber industry in Smithers and Witset before becoming leader of the federal Christian Heritage Party in 2014. He served as the provincial wing’s interim leader from 2013 until Sept. 14, 2020, when Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson was elected provincial leader.

BC Ecosocialists:

In an August interview with The Interior News, the fledgling BC EcoSocialist Party’s Skeena and Bulkley Valley regional director Edward Quinlan did not rule out running as a Stikine candidate in a future election, but said at the time there was far too much work to do in organizing the party before entertaining those kinds of thoughts.

The BC Ecosocialists Party could not be reached for comment.

With Files from Quinn Bender, Rod Link, Thom Barker, Ashley Wadhwani

