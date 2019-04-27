Copies of Rod Taylor’s new book, The Substance of Things Hoped For. (Photo: Rod Taylor)

CHP leader Rod Taylor pens new book

The Substance of Things Hoped For contains essays published over the last decade

Released in March, The Substance of Things Hoped For contains a compilation of news articles Rod Taylor has written over the last decade that he feels point to a need for a “social awakening” in Canada.

“It is time for a movement of national repentance for the sins of the past,” says Taylor in the book’s introduction.

“God cannot bless this nation while we tolerate the shedding of innocent human blood,” he continues. “We cannot separate morality from public policy.”

Not coincidentally, the book comes out in the run-up to this year’s federal general election, for which Taylor, leader of the Christian Heritage Party (CHP), is the candidate for Skeena Bulkley-Valley.

READ MORE: CHP chooses Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

The CHP is a socially and fiscally conservative federal political party that advocates for the state to be run by “proven Judeo-Christian principles of justice and compassion.”

Subjects of the essays in the book range from what Taylor calls “state-imposed gender confusion” to topics such as partisan politics and media bias. Unabashedly critical of both the political left and right, the book is underscored by a call for Canada to return to “Judeo-Christian” values.

One article, for example, decries former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne for “turning Ontario’s public schools into recruiting centres for early childhood sexual activity” after a controversial 2018 revision of Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum.

Another criticizes former prime minister Stephen Harper for failing to create legislation that would explicitly define marriage as between one man and one woman while he held a Conservative majority.

READ MORE: CHP leader reflects on upcoming federal election

As for Taylor, what does he hope for?

“Stronger families, security, peaceful streets and a debt free society; for an individual to become a more useful member of society, to be a contributor instead of an impediment to other people’s hopes and dreams,” he said in an interview with The Interior News.

“We live in a world that has a lot of things wrong with it, a lot of troubles, a lot of disappointments and a lot of pain, but there are principles that can help us reduce these levels of disappointment.”

Taylor previously represented the CHP as a candidate in the 2004, 2006 and 2008 federal elections.

