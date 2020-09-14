Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announces program to preserve largest trees in B.C., Saanich, July 17, 2019. (B.C. government)

MLA Doug Donaldson announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

After more than two decades in political life, B.C.’s forest minister says he won’t be armouring up for another re-election – whenever that may be.

Doug Donaldson, MLA for the Stikine riding in northern B.C., has been that riding’s representative since 2009, serving as a Village of Hazelton councillor for 10 years before that.

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated.

Since being re-elected as MLA in 2018, Donaldson has been B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. The long title – and what Donaldson called a “dream portfolio” – means he has overseen the province’s forestry sector as well as played a role in the Wet’suwet’en MOU on rights and title of a 22,000 square-kilometre swath of northwest B.C.

“After 22 years in public life, it’s time to get back to the balance of spending more time on the land with family and friends, both in the backcountry and at home on Gitxsan territory,” Donaldson said in a statement Monday (Sept. 14).

“This is especially true with my wife Anne, who is a true partner in this endeavor together, through all the joys and challenges.”

Donaldson’s announcement comes as at least one other long-time MLA – Scott Fraser in the Alberni-Pacific Rim riding – also announced he won’t be seeking re-election.

Earlier on Monday, Horgan was questioned continuously by reporters during an unrelated media conference about the possibility of a snap election. The B.C. NDP is currently leading a minority government, propped up by a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CASA) between them and the Green party.

ALSO READ: Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Earlier this afternoon, the Greens announced that Sonia Furstenau would be leading the party, replacing Andrew Weaver.

More to come.

