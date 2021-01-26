Three candidates line up to contest Telkwa byelection

Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey have all filed their paperwork for vacant council seat

Telkwans will have a choice to make Feb. 27.

As of Jan. 22, three candidates had submitted their paperwork to the Village of Telkwa office to run for councillor in an upcoming municipal byelection.

Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey, all residents of the village, will vie for the chair vacated by Rick Fuerst when he stepped down in September citing work conflicts.

Jacobsen is a retired landscaper and gardening columnist for this newspaper.

Kraft is a retired BC Hydro employee, who is still actively involved in his electricians union.

He said he was inspired to run because the last time Telkwa had a byelection after Matthew Monkman resigned there was only one candidate, who was acclaimed.

“I felt it was my civic duty to make sure there was an election at least,” he said.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has tentatively scheduled a Zoom all-candidates forum for Thursday Feb. 11.

The Interior News has reached out to all the candidates.

More to come.



