Telkwa business owner acclaimed to council

The Village will not need a byelection because only one person put his name forward

The Village of Telkwa is avoiding a byelection after only one person applied for the job.

Derek Meerdink will be sworn in as a new councillor later this month. The date is yet to be determined.

Meerdink is the owner of Mid Valley Concrete, a Telkwa-based contractor located on Hwy 16 next to the Bulkley Valley Home Centre. He was born and raised in Telkwa and said he put his name forward to give back to the community he loves.

A council seat became vacant this summer when Matthew Monkman stepped down. He recently took a job as assistant superintendent for School District 54 and didn’t feel like he could do both.

Telkwa council meetings need at least three council members present to have a meeting. With one council spot empty these past couple of months and a with a couple of councillors who travel for work, at least one regular council meeting had to be cancelled because they did not have quorum.

The Village will also be saving some money by not having a byelection.

Director of Finance Stacey Price said the 2019 byelection has an unofficial budget of $7,000 so Telkwa should save approximately $4,000 after all the legal expenses and advertising is paid. For reference, the 2018 election cost Telkwa $8,225.