Councillor Rick Fuerst (far right) speaks at the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2018. (File photo)

Another Telkwa councillor calls it quits

Councillor Rick Fuerst is the second Telkwa council member to hang up his hat since the 2018 election

A second Village of Telkwa councillor during the current term has called it quits.

Councillor Rick Fuerst submitted his resignation papers last week. CAO Debbie Joujan said he is leaving the table because of a number of factors including his busy work schedule that takes him out of town a lot.

Fuerst works in the logging industry, is often in the bush and has had difficulty attending council meetings.

The announcement was made at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. Fuerst was not in attendance and was not immediately available for comment.

This was his second term as a councillor.

Fuerst was a driving force behind the cenotaph project, was always supportive of local community initiatives and also made sure Village work went to local contractors first, whenever possible.

“I’d like to make sure we thank Councillor Fuerst for stepping up to the service and he recognized that his schedule has gotten to a point that he couldn’t continue and do an adequate job,” said Mayor Brad Layton.

Of the 14 regular council meetings held so far in 2020, Fuerst was absent for seven, appeared in person for three and participated via phone for four.

The Village will now be holding a byelection in the near future to replace him.

READ MORE: Telkwa council meeting cancelled

This comes after former councillor Matthew Monkman resigned last year due to conflicts with a new job.

A couple of meetings after Monkman resigned were cancelled because of lack of quorum.

Layton previously told The Interior News it can be tough being down a councillor.

“That’s the thing with a small council like Telkwa’s, there are many times when someone gets called away for family stuff, or whatever,” he said. “If we are missing that one person we still have quorum, but when you are down one already, we end up in a position where we might not have quorum.”

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian forestry invents biodegradable mask filter, aims for full mask by Christmas
Next story
Four candidates will try for vacant Smithers council seat

Just Posted

Another Telkwa councillor calls it quits

Councillor Rick Fuerst is the second Telkwa council member to hang up his hat since the 2018 election

Air Canada officially back to Smithers Oct. 1

The airline will operate four flights per week on smaller planes

Skeena Voices | Witchcraft nothing like in Hollywood movies

Owner of New Age Insights shop says Terrace has been a welcoming community

Bulkley Valley starts to see minor impact from U.S. wildfire smoke

Air quality improves slightly for the province as a whole

Bears and wolves to be hunted by Tahltan in B.C’s northwest

Tahltan Nation introduces predator management policy

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax credits

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Most Read