Smithers woman killed in Oct. 16 car crash

A memorial will be held for Rain Reeves on Oct. 29 at Smithers Golf and Country Club

Rain Reeves was driving her vehicle westbound on Hwy. 1 when, according to an RCMP press release, her vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup truck near Cache Creek on Oct. 16. (Facebook photo)

A 23-year-old woman formerly from Smithers is dead following a fatal car crash near Cache Creek Oct. 16.

Rain Reeves was driving her vehicle westbound on Hwy 1 when, according to an RCMP press release, her vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

“Rain was a young woman full of life,” said family friend Nicole Silveira on Reeve’s Facebook page. “She was smart. She was beautiful. She was self-assured. She was vibrant. Her death will leave a void that will never be filled for those who love her.”

Another friend started a GoFundMe campaign Oct. 18 titled “For the Love of Rain.” It had raised close to $5,500 by Monday to cover memorial costs and other expenses.

READ: UPDATE: Two semi trucks collide on Hwy 16 east of Terrace

There will be a memorial for her Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Smithers Golf and Country Club.

A number of other Facebook comments referenced the Smithers Secondary School grad’s time at HMCS Quadra, a training centre for Royal Canadian Sea Cadets in Comox.

“You were one of my best friends in cadets. Summer camp was always so fun with you. My heart is saddened to hear that you are gone. My condolences to Rain’s friends and family,” one commenter wrote.

READ: Woman struck by vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main

In 2014 during the 204 Babine Royal Canadian Sea Cadets annual ceremonial review, Reeves was presented with the Top Training PO award.

The pickup driver was seriously injured in the collision, but is expected to recover, RCMP said.

With files from Thom Barker


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton
Next story
B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after her unleashed dog bites Muffin

Just Posted

Smithers woman killed in Oct. 16 car crash

A memorial will be held for Rain Reeves on Oct. 29 at Smithers Golf and Country Club

Fire on Main Street guts an apartment

Blaze leaves five homeless but no one was seriously injured

Smithers golfer competes in university golf nationals

Mitchell Turko shot a final round 73 to finish tied for 24th

Climate, reconciliation and industry top all candidates agenda in Terrace

Debate was the candidate’s last opportunity to address voters in a public forum

Smithers fighter wins bronze at karate worlds

Lando Ball narrowly missed a chance to fight in the gold medal match in Austria

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after her unleashed dog bites Muffin

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

Most Read