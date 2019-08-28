UPDATE: Two semi trucks collide on Hwy 16

Blown tire pushes logging truck across lane 30 km east of Terrace

Two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 about 30 km east of Terrace around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A Facebook user posted a video while driving past the accident scene, where a west-bound logging truck can be spotted having veered off the road into the trees. Tires and debris are seen on the roadway.

The user says she saw an ambulance approaching the scene but did not see anyone seriously injured.

Communications specialist Kalvin Sims was also driving by the scene around 6 p.m., and told the Terrace Standard the drivers of both semis were still at the site of the accident talking to one another without any apparent injuries.

Some reports on social media say traffic was backed up for an hour.

Sims says a B.C. Sheriff he spoke with was first on scene, but because the accident occurred in a cellular deadzone he had trouble communicating the situation to emergency responders. The cause of the accident appears to be a blown tire on the logging truck, causing it to swerve across the lane and sideswiping the second semi hauling cement., Sims says.

He adds BC Ambulance, RCMP and Terrace Fire Dept arrived before he left the site.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to RCMP and the Ministry of Transportation but has not yet received a response.

More to come.

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
