Woman struck by vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main

RCMP say they don’t yet have a status update on the individual’s condition

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main this morning.

Smithers RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin confirmed that officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the location around 9:45 a.m.

“Unfortunately there was a pedestrian struck … and she was being treated by emergency personnel,” he said.

He added this afternoon he does not yet have a status update for the condition of the person who was hit.

“[They are] in the care of appropriate health personnel and we’ll continue to monitor their progress,” Durnin said, adding that the driver of the car remained on the scene.

He said that the investigation is ongoing, but it is likely there were additional witnesses to the incident and that the RCMP would appreciate anyone with additional details coming forward.

At this point in time it is suspected that driver error was the cause of the accident, he said.

No charges have been laid as of this time.

“We’re continuing to investigate the matter and as further details come available we’ll have a better idea of what transpired,” he said.

Durnin said initial reports indicating the person who was struck was riding a bicycle were inaccurate and that the individual who was hit was crossing the crosswalk by foot.