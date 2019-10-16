The 2019 Walk of Life in Smithers attracted nearly 200 supporters. Submitted photo

Nearly 200 participate in Smithers 2019 annual Walk for Life

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that opposes abortion

Nearly 200 people met at St Joseph’s Parish in Smithers to take part in the annual Walk for Life hosted by the Smithers Pro-Life Society (SPLS).

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that oppose abortion.

READ MORE: 2018 Walk for Life

“This weekend over 194 people participated in the Smithers portion of the annual nation-wide peaceful Walk for Life, to witness to the sanctity of human life and the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death,” said Jessica Vandergaag, a volunteer with the event.

In past years organizers with the event have told The Interior News the event is meant to let the community know that abortions happen here and that there are other options available to women considering an abortion.

The SPLS has consistently advocated for solutions aside from abortion to unplanned pregnancy.

In past years, the group used to gather at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH), however the hospital banned them from doing so a little over five years ago.

Now the group walks through town.

READ MORE: Smithers Walk for Alzheimer’s

Last year, a Northern Health representative told The Interior News they do not allow demonstrations or protests of any kind on facility property in an effort to remain as apolitical as possible.

The representative said this policy applies to requests by any organization.

Previous story
After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Just Posted

WATCH: Candidates give closing statements at Oct. 15 BVCS All-Candidates debate

Five of eight candidates running federally for Skeena-Bulkley Valley were in attendance

Nearly 200 participate in Smithers 2019 annual Walk for Life

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that opposes abortion

Smithers Secondary School honours Antoinette Austin, Bill Goodacre in annual portrait project

Austin worked for a number of years as a teacher at Moricetown Elementary School (MES)

Telkwa talks about trees, upcoming events and enforcing bylaws

Council has directed village staff to enforce a bylaw against a noisy dog owner

WATCH: Sparks fly as two people speak out during Oct. 12 North Matters event in Smithers

The First-Nations led pro-LNG community celebration took place Oct. 12 at Bovill Square

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read