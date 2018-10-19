2018 Walk for Life

PHOTOS: Smithers Pro-Life Society held its annual Walk for Life

Smithers Pro-Life Society held its annual Walk for Life on Oct 6. The walk started at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s School.

Participants walk a 3.5-kilometre route through town to the sidewalk in front of the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. After a silent prayer and singing a Christian hymn, they walked back to St. Joseph’s School.

“[We want] to let our community know that abortions happen [here] and that abortions hurt women and that abortions kill babies … and that there are other options,” chair of Smithers Pro-life society Betty Bandstra said.”

“Abortion doesn’t have to be the solution to an unplanned pregnancy.”

Bandstra said they used to gather at hospital for this cause but got banned around five years ago. As a result they decided to a walk through town instead.

A Northern Health representative said they do not allow demonstrations or protests of any kind on facility property in an effort to remain as apolitical as possible. The representative said this policy applies to requests by any organization.

 

