Smithers Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday

On Sunday, May 6, thousands of people – parents, grandparents, kids, grand kids and family and friends – will gather across B.C. to help raise awareness and funds to support people affected by dementia at the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s. You can join them at the Smithers Walk, taking place at Investors Group, 3860 Alfred Avenue, at 1 p.m.

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is Canada’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and sends a message of inclusion and hope to people affected by the disease. The fun and family-friendly event takes place in over 20 communities across the province. Each event is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has invaluably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. At the Smithers Walk, we honour Julia and Maria Trottier.

Julia Trottier has assumed a multitude of roles over the years, all of which came with the satisfaction of serving others. Now, far along her dementia journey, Julia’s ability to help has diminished, but her desire has remained.

“It means a lot for her to be able to help people, because she still remembers that later,” says her daughter and sole care provider Maria. “She’s thrilled to feel of use, to feel that she’s still needed. She wants to make people feel better.”

“Our community honourees are such an integral part of our Walk. With 55 per cent of Canadians saying they would not share a dementia diagnosis with their friends, our honourees’ grace and courage in sharing their story helps us reduce the stigma associated with the disease. Honourees also let other people on the dementia journey know they are not alone,” says Angie Kok, manager resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Funds raised will connect British Columbians affected by dementia with local support and education, and help enable research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look towards a world without dementia.

Join other people affected by dementia in Smithers by attending the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6. Together, we can come together to create a community of courage that will change the face of the disease. Together, we make memories matter.

–Submitted article