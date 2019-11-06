NEED PERMISSION Marjorie Spisak’s “Mixed Messages” consists mostly of mixed media pictures with a lot of coloured pencil, ink and some acrylic. Spisak said she likes drawing as a medium versus painting because of how the medium lends itself to detail. The show is on at the Smithers Art Gallery until Nov. 9. (Photo courtesy Smithers Art Gallery)

“Mixed Messages” blends of flowers and other nature scenes in fine detail

The show is on at the Smithers Art Gallery until Nov. 9

When it comes to her drawings, Marjorie Spisak is a bit of a mixed bag.

While the Terrace artist was working on her latest exhibit for the Smithers Art Gallery (SAG) she realized her latest show didn’t exactly have a common theme.

But Spisak, who said she’s been an artist ever since she could wield a pencil, needed to come up with a title.

READ MORE: Smithers Art Gallery reels in Terrace Salmon Show

So she went with it and put on “Mixed Messages”, currently being featured at the SAG until Nov. 9.

“[It] came about when I realized that I wasn’t going in any direction as in scenery or flowers or anything else that was there so it’s kind of a mixed bag.”

Spisak spent a lot of her formative and adult years in the Nass Valley, which she says has a large (but not total) influence on her art.

“I think that it is so appealing to me and it always has been [because] it’s a way of expressing. It’s very important to me to be making something.”

She has a strong interest in flowers and the natural world in general, with the show featuring a number of natural scenes.

“They’re mostly mixed media pictures with a lot of coloured pencil, ink and some acrylic,” said Spisak, noting that while many paint, she draws because she likes how the medium lends itself to detail.

The result is a number of highly technical, hyper-realistic scenes.

READ MORE: Smithers Art Gallery’s 6×6 fundraiser returns

“I couldn’t decide which area to go into with this one so I sort of mixed it up with flowers and animals and trees, rocks, et cetera.”

Another interesting feature of the show is the number of personal cards, all original works, for purchase alongside the larger prints.

As for the future? Spisak said she is currently planning a shift.

“I’m planning to work on more pictures towards the nature end of things, rather than the flowers, and I’m hoping to develop something from that.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Just Posted

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers mayor

The former mayor officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3

Smithers holding off on byelection pending outcome of library-art gallery grant

The Town is waiting to hear back on a $12.8 million grant application for the project

Oct. 31 crash near Telkwa claims life of 76-year-old man

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash on Hwy 16 just east of Telkwa on Oct. 31

Hamhuis laces up for 1,100th NHL game with Predators

The Smithers native joins a list of only six other active NHL players to accomplish the feat

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Most Read