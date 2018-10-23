Close to 300 local artists of all ages donated over 350 pieces to the gallery for a silent auction.

Smithers Art Gallery’s held its biennial 6×6 fundraiser last week.

Close to 300 local artists of all ages donated over 350 pieces to the gallery for a silent auction.

The auction ran from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19 and its theme was an expression of colour.

The artwork came in any medium or style as the only requirement was it had to be six inches by six inches.

The last 6×6 auction, held in 2016, raised just under $11,000 for the gallery.

“A significant portion of our funds come from this fundraiser and it helps to keep the gallery operating,” said Smithers Art Gallery manager Kristin Charleton.

Professional painter Sarah Northcott, who contributed a piece to the event this year and in years past, said the auction is a creative way to fundraise for the gallery and encourage potential artists to come out of their shell.

“For some people it’s their first time doing something creative and for some of us who do it all the time it’s a fun way to play—maybe get outside of we usually do,” Northcott said.

Northcott’s work can be found on her website www.sarahnorthcott.com or on her Instagram @sarahnorthcott_art.