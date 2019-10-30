”Fish On” by Tim Block of Terrace, featured at Smithers Art Gallery’s current exhibit. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Smithers Art Gallery reels in Terrace Salmon Show with additional local catches

After the gallery had a sudden opening they looked to the Skeena Salmon Art Show in Terrace

When life gives you salmon, make art — at least that’s what Smithers Art Gallery (SAG) did.

When the gallery had an artist cancel their scheduled exhibit earlier this year, it was all hands on deck to find a replacement show.

Luckily SAG manager Nicole Chernish said there was just the exhibit in Terrace, which began its second year of the annual Skeena Salmon Art Show, which celebrates salmon and the unique role they play in the culture of the surrounding area.

Chernish said it’s really cool to see what Terrace has been doing and Smithers hoped to emulate a bit of that energy.

READ MORE: Skeena salmon take centre stage at Smithers Art Gallery’s latest exhibit

“They’re starting to transform their downtown and their public spaces with art which is really, really interesting,” she said.

We needed to find something to replace [the cancelled exhibition] and I thought, oh my gosh, the Skeena Salmon Show is happening right now, what a perfect kind of collaboration between the two organizations.

Chernish said she thought the show would be a great fit not just because of the artwork, but because of how important fishing and salmon are to the culture of the area.

She also mentioned a number of local artists were featured in Terrace’s show this year, such as Perry Rath and Facundo Gastiazoro.

READ MORE: Art gallery auction returns

Chernish approached the Terrace Art Gallery with the idea and both the galleries decided to go for it.

“We chatted with them and they said, ‘you know what we’ve been thinking about how we could tour the show or what we could do that’s a little bit different.’ They weren’t quite ready and we weren’t quite ready but we thought let’s see what happens.”

So Chernish brought down as many of the pieces as she could (Terrace’s art gallery is over two times the size of SAG) and set them up in Smithers.

She also put out a call to artists from the area who might want to participate in the show and said a number of additional artists not featured in Terrace’s show this year came out to SAG’s iteration of the event.

Chernish said she was really happy with how the show turned out and hopes Smithers can grow its own Salmon Festival in future years.

Organizers with Terrace’s Skeena Salmon Art Show were also present for the exhibit’s opening on Oct. 18

“They really wanted to get more participation by Smithers artists in the salmon show in Terrace as well so they were quite thrilled to have the opportunity to see those artists, meet those artists and encourage them to be part of it next year.”

The show runs until Nov. 9.

Artist Marjorie Spisak is also being featured in the SAGs mini gallery.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. proclaims Ukrainian Holodomor Memorial Day in November
Next story
Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

Just Posted

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

RDBN reverses decision, approves Huckleberry camp permit

No timeline yet for when construction will begin on work camp south of Houston

Restaurant owner discusses supposedly haunted Smithers railway station

Fawn Engen has worked in the building for over a decade

Smithers Art Gallery reels in Terrace Salmon Show with additional local catches

After the gallery had a sudden opening they looked to the Skeena Salmon Art Show in Terrace

Bat talk looks at protecting B.C. from fungal disease killing North American bats

White-nose syndrome is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Most Read