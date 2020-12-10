Music in the Barn. (contributed photo)

Bulkley Valley Concert Association to present Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes

Keeping with the idea that people really need to have beauty and colour in their lives under COVID-19 restrictions, the Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) continues to be committed to the “magic and connection that happens when people are together for art experiences, even in virtual form,” said Miriam Colvin, artistic Director.

While the BVCA cannot offer a fall season at the Della Herman Theatre, the organization is continuing programming online.

“We have presented a few music and dance performances this fall, and look forward to presenting live arts and bringing our community members together as soon as we can.”

“In August and September we planned small, short, events that were outdoor or in covered areas with outdoor-like conditions. This winter, we will offer some interactive online artist talks and workshops.”

During August, BVCA hired Wet’suwet’en drum and dance group Ewk Hiyah Hozdli to perform as part of the Midsummer Memories program.

Midsummer Memories was a program that Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society (BVFMS) held remembering Midsummer Music festivals from years past.

“We currated pop up performances with local artists and musicians on Main Street to commemorate Midsummer and to celebrate the arts,” organizer Brennan Anderson said.

“It was a beautiful program that BVCA was honoured to play a small part in,” Colvin remmarked.

In September, BVCA also presented two shows of Music in the Barn.

“Music In The Barn was a casual gathering in a rustic, airy century-old barn,” she said. “Small audiences (less than 25 people) enjoyed delightful fiddle music played by a trio of local musicians with tunes ranging from classical to more contemporary compositions.”

The local musicians who performed were Robin Lough, Tirion Lloyd-Grice, Kiri Daust and Ian Olmstead (with a special appearance by Leah Kirstein).

In September, the BVCA also presented Tricoter (knitting), by Foolish Operations.

Tricoter was a family-friendly performance combining spoken word, dance, violin and a “whole lot of yarn,” said Colvin.

It was performed outside at Glenwood Hall, by local artists Jennifer Wickham, Katie Wertz, Robin Lough and Colvin.

“Tricoter (pronounced “tree-ko-tay” means knitting in french) re-creates the spirit of a knitting circle, crafting, and making things with our hands,” Colvin said.

“It begins with poetry, grounding us in this land. Supported by the fiddle, the dance winds and unwinds through and around the public who are arranged in the field around the performers. While dancing, the yarn gets tangled in a large knot of bright colours, and the memories that knitting occupy in our own family history re-emerge.

“We had great feedback, people really enjoyed the artistic experience, got caught up in it.”

Coming up in December, the BVCA is sharing a short virtual concert featuring Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes. They were originally scheduled to perform in Smithers in April.

“The BVCA still intends to present these talented artists in a future season, but don’t have a confirmed date as yet,” Colvin said.

The BVCA also has some interactive workshops and artist talks in the works for January and February 2021, and will keep the public updated of their plans.

Everyone gets "caught up" in Tricoter fun. (photo Lea Kirstein)

Most Read