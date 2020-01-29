BVCA celebrates strings and dance in February

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is delighted to present two evenings celebrating strings and dance performances this February.

On Saturday, Feb. 1 the Smithers Legion will resound with Francophone spirit, music and dance. Presented in partnership with AFFNO (Association des francophones et francophiles du Nord-Ouest), The Canadian Parents for French and L’Association Parent-Elévè de Smithers, the evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with local favourites, The Valley Youth Fiddlers, followed by a short family dance with Marian Rose. At 7:30 p.m. headliners, Bon Débarras, will take the stage.

Hailing from Montreal, Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance and poetry with the talents of artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse. Over the years, Bon Débarras has moved boldly into an entirely original repertoire steeped in poetry and rhythmic urban sounds, with unambiguous Quebec flavours. With guitar, banjo, violin and harmonica, the group exhibits a unique zest for life, beautifully served by the versatility of the musicians and their daring jigging and vivid body percussion. www.bondebarras.ca

Bon Débarras rocked Prince George at the 2015 Canada Winter Games. Bring your dancing shoes and come celebrate Francophone culture and music. The Legion Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets: $25: adult, $15: student on sale now at Mountain Eagle Books or at the door. Proceeds for this event will support The Canadian Parents for French and L’Association Parent-Elévè de Smithers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, The Atlantic String Machine will grace the stage of The Della Herman Theatre.

The Atlantic String Machine (ASM) is an award-winning, genre-jumping string quintet that brings eclectic programming and a relaxed concert style. Based on Prince Edward Island, their unique approach comes from a desire to keep live music relevant, transformative, and above all entertaining – fresh, dynamic and sublime.

Consisting of Sean Kemp and Karen Graves on violins, Jeffrey Bazett-Jones on viola, Natalie Williams Calhoun on cello and Adam Hill on bass, the group has received multiple awards from Music PEI: Achievement in Classical or Jazz – 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Their debut album, Lost Time, received two East Coast Music Award nominations (Best Classical Recording and Best Classical Composition – 2017).

ASM’s repertoire ranges from Vivaldi to The Beatles to Alabama Shakes. Their showcase performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” paired with The Tragically Hip’s “Bobcaygeon” brought tears to the eyes of BVCA board members. www.atlanticstringmachine.com

As an added treat, opening for ASM, local emerging dance artist and choreographer, Katie Wertz, premieres her original work, “Passage,” with Simone Hug on viola and piano.

‘Passage” explores the concept of entering a transition period, moving forward, a passage. It creates a theme within the movement and musical scores, playing with variations of repetition, incorporating improvised segments allowing the performers to connect with each other on stage.

Doors open 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28: adult, $23: senior, $15: student

Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books and at the door.

The BVCA wishes to acknowledge the financial support of the BC Touring Council’s Community Presenters and Warming Up the Act programs in presenting these artists.

