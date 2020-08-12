Arts make a limited comeback in the valley

Lorraine rounds up the visual and performing arts offerings upcoming over the next few weeks

From the Smithers Art Gallery: a call for artists: A Members’ Show: September 4 – November 14. Applications for this non-juried community exhibition are available at the Gallery or their website. All mediums accepted, Three pieces maximum, valid membership required, deadline for applications: Wednesday, August 26.

Also, the Skeena Salmon beARTs Show and Fundraising Auction is now live. A virtual gallery has been set up at smithersart.org/skeena-salmon-hearts-festival. You can bid on items in the Facebook auction pages by each gallery: Skeena Salmon Hearts Show – Terrace, Skeena Salmon Hearts Auction – Hazelton and Skeena Salmon Hearts Auction – Smithers. Follow these pages for updates on the auction, vote for your favourite pieces by “liking” them. The artists whose artworks receive the most likes at each gallery by the end of the show will be awarded a People’s Choice Award, valued at $300 each.

Also, check out the Smithers Art Gallery on YouTube for interviews, kids’ art activities and, coming soon, workshops for adults.

Check out womensenterprise.ca or call 1-800-643-7014. They now have sessions under WEC Business Cafes: interactive chats on a variety of topics that matter to women entrepreneurs on social media, leadership, exporting and self-care. These sessions will start August 27.

The BV Concert Association is asking: do you have a ticket for the Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes show? It has been postponed with the intent to present these artists in the future, but no confirmed date as yet. You are offered a refund or if you would like to give the cost of your ticket as a gift to BVCA, they will designate these funds to support local artists in 2020.

Any request for ticket refunds must be received by August 31. Also, the BVCA will be presenting a few music and dance performances featuring local artists who do not need to travel from outside our valley. The plan is for audiences of 50 people (or less) at alternative outdoor venues during the summer and early fall to increase the opportunities to gather safely with good weather, with measured distances. Check out www.bvca.me or Facebook for more details.

Something fun: YouTube: The Vegetable Orchestra. This is an Austrian musical group who use instruments made entirely from fresh vegetables. The best part: after each of their performances the musicians cook up all the spare parts from their veggie instruments into a healthy meal served to their audience.

Something to ponder: If a parsley farmer is sued, can they garnish his wages?

And a couple of questions to think about: What is one way you’d like to be more like your parents? One way you’d like to be different?

Closing with: aficionado – a person who likes, knows about, and appreciates a usually fervently pursued interest or activity. Devotee.



