Are resource companies taking their obligations for environmental and other assessments seriously?

Two weeks ago, Coastal GasLink announced they were shutting down work on a section of their pipeline route because they didn’t have proper archaeological assessments in place. In general, resource development projects face opposition over similar concerns about environmental, archaeological, social and economic impacts despite regulatory requirements.

Do you think resource companies are taking their obligations for environmental and other assessments seriously?



