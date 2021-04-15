Ski hill season ends with traditional Schnai Day event

Although hampered slightly by the ongoing pandemic, skiers and snowboarders celebrated the season-ending Schnai Day April 11.
“It definitely wasn’t the same as other years, but we had a costume contest with great prizes from our sponsors and an awesome turnout,” said Hudson Bay Mountain (HBM) manager Lex Rei-Jones.
After having to close last season due to COVID-19, the ski hill had a successful year this year.
“I’m pretty relieved and proud that we were able to make it to our scheduled last day, given the circumstances,” Rei-Jones said.
While HBM is now officially closed for the season, the company will run the Panorama T-bar lift April 17, 18, 24 and 25, weather permitting.
READ MORE:
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter