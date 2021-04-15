Ski hill season ends with traditional Schnai Day event

Hudson Bay Mountain manager relieved and proud to get through entire season

From left, Joey, Anna and David Ziegler enjoy Schnai Day activities in costume April 11. (Contributed photo)

Although hampered slightly by the ongoing pandemic, skiers and snowboarders celebrated the season-ending Schnai Day April 11.

“It definitely wasn’t the same as other years, but we had a costume contest with great prizes from our sponsors and an awesome turnout,” said Hudson Bay Mountain (HBM) manager Lex Rei-Jones.

After having to close last season due to COVID-19, the ski hill had a successful year this year.

“I’m pretty relieved and proud that we were able to make it to our scheduled last day, given the circumstances,” Rei-Jones said.

While HBM is now officially closed for the season, the company will run the Panorama T-bar lift April 17, 18, 24 and 25, weather permitting.

