Hudson Bay Mountain officially has a new manager

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort’s (HBMR) interim general manager has been given the permanent position.

Lex Rei-Jones replaced Mike Huffman when he stepped down earlier this year.

Rei-Jones has been with the resort since 2005, starting off in the Rental Shop, then moving into Guest Services and then took on the job as Inside Operations manager.

“It feels really good,” said Rei-Jones on getting the job. “I’ve been with the mountain for 14 years, so I have a good knowledge of everything but I’m now dealing with things that I have never dealt with before I’m learning things which is great. When you are in a position for so long, you feel like you could do it with your eyes closed, so dealing with new things is more of a challenge.”

In a previous press release, HBMR owner Gary Mathiesen said he has worked with Rei-Jones ever since taking ownership of the resort in 2010 and called her “an intelligent, thoughtful team player with an impressive work ethic, readily taking on new challenges with great success.”

The resort opened on December 4 and Rei-Jones said the weekend was a good start to the season.

“We had a great turnout, the weather could have been a bit better,” she added. “It was a bit warm and got a little windy by Sunday afternoon but other than that it was great to see people out and excited for the start of the season.”

A few things are different this season at the resort because of the ongoing pandemic.

Face coverings are mandatory in all the buildings, lift lines and during lessons. There is also be reduced capacity in the buildings and restaurants.

Rei-Jones said for the most part people are following the rules but reminds skiers and boarders that acceptable face coverings must be worn, not the ones with a hole in the mouth.

“The team was amazing over the opening weekend,” she said. “They did a good job dealing with all the new protocols and the inclement weather.”

The hill is now open open seven days a week until Jan. 3.

The resort is encouraging people to purchase flex cards online to help with social distancing.

skiing



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.