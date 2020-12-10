Sonja Lester - Hard Copy

Sonja Lester - Hard Copy

Smithers finds ways to spread Christmas cheer amid pandemic

Sonja encourages people to get involved in the giving spirit

When Muheim Elementary school took a procession to the Meadows for Remembrance Day to honour their Big Buddies they also brought them a letter with a picture and stories about themselves: their Little Buddies.

Liliana Pesce, their teacher was told the residents gathered around the bulletin board, a board that they often ignore, drawing out and savouring the visit. Although they couldn’t party together a division that brainstormed found a way of caring and bringing excitement.

To support Brooke Richmond and Payton Ferguson’s Passion Project food-hamper-drive we can give a student going to that school some food to donate.

LAST WEEK: Walnut Park Grade 6 students find their passions

Each classroom will have a box for students to fill and send to the Salvation Army.They’ll join in the sorting of food under the guidance of the Salvation Army team.Brooke and Payton are also going to be part of the kettle program, ringing the bell and encouraging passersby to drop in some Christmas cash.

Kathy Ismond and I took a trip to Vancouver for a doctor appointment a few years ago.We stayed with friends, Pat and Sharon McGinnes in Langley.

Pat has been a lifelong member of the Lions Club and the night we arrived they were packing up an amazing box of Christmas gifts.They had been given a family to help out.

MORE HARD COPY: Don’t stand under a heavily snow-burdened tree and swing a hammer at it

There were toys very specific to the age of the children along with an entire Christmas meal preparation.A gift certificate for a turkey, ham and fresh produce.A Christmas tablecloth with napkins and candles.Kathy and I had just done a Costco shop and were excited as we raced to our car: we knew we had something of value to contribute too, chocolates and candies.

Perhaps the children of the parents given the hamper will remember a table set with pride and joy and with candles glowing.

With thoughts to share to help us through a Christmas in a COVID-19 pandemic please call me at 250-847-4414 or e-mail Sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.comThe deadlines for the 24th and 31st papers will be the 16th and 22nd respectively.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some tips on African violets and more petunia stories
Next story
Poll on giving

Just Posted

Cst. Shawn Baird joined the Smithers RCMP detachment approximately two months ago. (Thom Barker photo)
Meet Smithers newest RCMP officer Cst. Shawn Baird

Also: Kevin Christensen promoted to sergeant, will remain in Smithers another 3-4 years

Smithers Home Hardware Building deemed to pose a potential safety risk to the public. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town council orders remedial action on Home Hardware building for potential public safety risk

A safety audit triggerd by investigation of original engineer revealed significant structural issues

A COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to a letter from Northern Health posted on the Coast Mountains School District 82 website. (Jake Wray/ Terrace Standard)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace

It is the fourth known exposure at a Terrace school

The RDBN’s ban on ICI cardboard at the Knockholt Landfill and Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station is now in effect starting Dec.6. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Smithers bailing facility for commericial cardboard on hold

Waste Management to transport regional district commercial cardboard to Prince George and Terrace

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Most Read