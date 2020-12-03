Walnut Park Grade 6 students find their passions

Sonja’s weekly roundup of Bulkley Valley anecdotes

The lakes and rivers haven’t frozen yet, but Lorraine Dorion has managed to walk on water. She is hunkering down in Prince George and has a fit bit strapped to her ankle to keep track of the miles she puts in, recording them daily and every month or so she puts them on a map picking out the nearest city.

She is travelling along the USA and Canada border walking her line even walking across lakes and rivers.She will adjust the mileage at the end to truly acknowledge that she walked across Canada.She is in Saskatchewan.

Walnut Park Elementary School Grade 6 students with Leone MacDonald, as part of their curriculum, had to choose a project to learn something new and to be passionate about.

Payton Ferguson and Brooke Richmond teamed together to learn service and to be a volunteer.We can support them as they support the community.Watch for food drives and kettles as they raise money for the Salvation Army.For an update watch this column next week.

We may have an upcoming star. Lily Alliston took up the challenge of the Passion Project. She is preforming as a ventriloquist this week for the school assembly and she has practiced every day.

The projects are fun and each student has chosen their own: build a skate park out of popscicle sticks, make tech decks (miniature skateboard), cursive writing, learn French, photography, robotics, build a model of Smithers buildings and learn to paint on canvas.

Our last Remembrance Day had to have a new twist for the seniors at the Meadows. COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow them to go to Muheim Elementary school as they had for the last four years.

Liliana Pesce’s class in division five brainstormed.They would go to the Meadows. They had a lot of activities and surprises for their big buddies of the Buddy Program.

The Meadows seated residents in the dining room as students and staff from the school made a procession trek. Leading the way was one of the moms, Joanne Sear, on the bagpipes and after opening one small window to say hello and pass in gifts they started with a song.The class recited In Flanders Fields. They waved goodbye and the bagpipes played again.

As I turned the page on my calendar to December I had a feeling of excitement; the next time I turn the page it will be 2021.

Please call 250-847-4414 or 250-643-9749 or e-mail Sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com if you have an item to contribute.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poll on restrictions
Next story
Poll on holiday plans

Just Posted

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

Dan Imhof with a group of Bulkley Valley Soccer Society kids. (Contributed photo)
Two members of BV soccer club honoured with provincial awards

Daniel Imhof is Youth Coach of the Year and Georgia Mack is Administrator of the Year

Confusion, backlash surround Hazelton area zoning amendments

A proposed Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine zoning amendment bylaw regarding mobile dwellings… Continue reading

Smithers Town Hall (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Council Briefs: Regular Meeting, November 24, 2020

Smithers Town Council approves $30,000 in technology upgrades to council chambers from COVID fund

Kelly Spurway hands out bag lunches on Main Street in Smithers out of the Salvation Army’s mobile community service unit earlier this year. (Thom Barker photo)
Christmas food donations threatened as demand soars

Cancelled Santa’s Breakfast usually a big help to fill the shelves, Sally Ann looks to other events

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Most Read