Proulx: Diversion or rabbit hole of uncomfortable introspection?

Is regret a wasted emotion or an opportunity for self-realization?

A good friend once said to me, “regret is a wasted emotion.”

That stuck with me for a lot of years, almost became a motto of sorts.

On closer examination, however, emotions are never wasted. They are natural and come unbidden.

Our emotions do not define us. How we react to them, what we do with them, does.

I got thinking about this when, while seeking a diversion (as if I don’t have enough as it is), I came across the Proulx Questionnaire.

But Proulx is not so much a diversion as an invitation to uncomfortable introspection.

Marcel Proulx, the French essayist and novelist, believed in answering the questions honestly an individual reveals his or her true nature.

LAST WEEK: It’s a great time to be an introvert

These are not easy questions, but I got stuck on: “What is your greatest regret?”

In the immortal words of Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., “regrets, I’ve had a few.”

Coming up with a greatest regret, though, is a difficult proposition.

I thought maybe it is that, although I went to school for five years to get a degree in geology, I never worked a day as a professional geologist. Did I waste my education? I don’t think so. Education is its own reward, and although it may not have gotten me into my (then) chosen field, it opened a lot of other doors for me.

Then the ‘what if…” game started.

I graduated at a very difficult time. My choices were to go back for graduate degrees or try to compete for one of the very few mining jobs available at the time. I never wanted to work in a mine, my interest had always been more academic. And I had a young family to support. I chose to pursue something else, which was lucrative, but ultimately proved unsatisfying.

What if I had persevered and found a job in geology?

MORE BARKING AT THE BIG DOG: Laughter in the age of coronavirus

I would likely not have had many of the great experiences I have had. Likely would not have lived in or travelled to the many interesting and exotic places I have. Never would have met the love of my life (or lost her, which in truth is probably my actual greatest regret). Wouldn’t know a lot of the amazing people I count among my friends.

Maybe I would have loved being a geologist. Maybe I would have had more and better experiences, lived in and travelled to more interesting and exotic places, met an even greater love and not lost her and would know other amazing friends.

Ah, but maybe I would have hated being a geologist. Like most professions, it offers some excitement, but also plenty of drudgery. Would it have been as rewarding as my current profession, which I absolutely love and am perfectly suited for.

If I had persevered and ended up hating it, would my path have taken me to journalism? Probably. I did work for my university newspaper when I was there and even did some freelancing afterward. The desire has always been there.

Or, maybe I would have found something else that I love even more and am even better suited for.

As you can see, the rabbit hole goes very deep, indeed. Questions just beget more questions, none of which are answerable.

Regret is not a wasted emotion. Dwelling on it, though, is a recipe for unhappiness and bitterness.

Nevertheless, introspection, examining our regrets, our choices, our past and our actions is an important intellectual and emotional exercise, if only to remind ourselves that all we ever have is today.

However we got to today, we are who we are.

By understanding our true nature, perhaps we make the right decisions for the future so maybe we can say when we face the final curtain, “I’ve lived a life that’s full; I travelled each and every highway; but more, much more than this; I did it my way.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reforestation activities should be stopped

Just Posted

Smithers couple clebrates 25th wedding anniversary in self-isolation

The intimate gathering was a fun way to mark the

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

“Flatten out the Curve”: Mark Perry debuts COVID-19 video single

Smithers singer-songwriter’s video features dancers from around the world

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Most Read