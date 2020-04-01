Laughter in the age of coronavirus

Thom encourages everyone to keep their sense of humour.

There is nothing funny about coronavirus.

While that is technically true, it doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to laugh about in the midst of this pandemic.

Of course, cracking jokes about the crisis itself would be in very bad taste, but it’s important we don’t lose our sense of humour.

The Mayo Clinic, about as reputable a health organization as there is, lists several short-term and long-term benefits of laughing, both physical and psychological.

In the short-term it can stimulate your heart, lungs and muscles; increase the release of endorphins; relieve stress; and soothe tension.

In the long-term it can relieve pain, increase personal satisfaction, improve mood and even boost your immune system.

Last week, I had some great chuckles. For one, I found a rugby commentator from the U.K. named Nick Heath, who, with no sports to call, has taken to doing play-by-play of ordinary public activities.

In his first video, he commentates on two guys kicking around a soccer ball in a park.

“This is the final of the two lonely blokes in a park contest,” Heath intones as one of them misses a pass. “Oh, and that was really terrible, which is what we’ve come to expect from these two. There’s a few runners in the distance, not keeping enough distance, frankly, and these two, well, absolutely useless.”

Another sports announcer, Conor McGahey, the voice of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche has started narrating cat fights. Very funny.

There have been some good examples locally, too. This week we ran a Facebook contest asking people to send in their best self-isolation photos (See pages A10 and A11). It was heartening to see how many were having a good laugh even as their lives have been turned upside down.

MORE BARKING AT THE BIG DOG:

Right idea, wrong choice of time to make permanent

It’s always a good time to be skeptical

Another local post on Facebook by Smithers dance instructor Monica Kapelar gave my funny bone some good exercise. In a series of photos, Kapelar, complete with tutu, leggings, ballet shoes and tiara, is seen doing everyday tasks such as getting out of bed, cooking and sweeping, all in dance poses.

My own contribution, which amused quite a few of my friends, was a photo of three toilet paper rolls migrating across a patch of gravel showing through the snow with the David Attenborough-style caption: “And so we enter that dangerous transitional period when the wild teepee’s winter camouflage makes them sitting ducks for poachers.”

We are living through some very serious times, indeed, but, if we lose our ability to laugh, we lose our humanity.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nature helps clear the virus-induced fog

Just Posted

School district #54 works on school plan

School district officials and teachers are this week communicating plans to resume… Continue reading

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

UPDATE: Man drowns crossing Skeena River

59-year old Prince Rupert victim pronounced dead at Mills Memorial

Better COVID-19 testing results needed in the north

Former senior Northern Health official also wants work camps shut down

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Most Read