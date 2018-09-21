Jerk Trump better than moral degredation Trudeau

Writer on a recent Spice of Life column by Brenda Mallory, plus her response.

An open letter to Brenda Mallory:

I always read your Spice of Life column in The Interior News each week and enjoy your way of writing.

And like, I’m sure, all your readers, some of your writings are liked and others not liked, or some we can fully agree with and others not so. Your column in the Sept. 5 issue is one of those writings that I can say I dislike as it involves interpretation of people’s character.

Read Brenda’s column: And who would you like to meet?

I’ve had other discussions with people who get all riled up about various people and like always I ask them where they get their information from, and when it comes to political figures I can pretty well assume that they and you have never met, in this case, either McCain or President Trump so your information comes from another source.

Have you never heard that saying, “don’t believe everything you hear or read?”

Most of our info today about political figures comes from the media. Media has always been biased, but it seems especially in this day and age they are super biased and for that reason I take what I hear on the mainstream news outlets very lightly and especially when they get involved in character assassination, which they really seem to like.

What I would like to see instead is what such people like President Trump is doing or has accomplished, and strangely enough the mainstream news outlets rarely report on this.

I think I would prefer a jerk who is accomplishing much for his country over someone who looks good, has nice hair and charisma but is ruining the country by his flippant spending, and leading the country in moral degradation.

God bless and keep up your good writings.

Don Tuininga

Brenda’s reply:

Thank you very much for your insightful comments about my last column. It is appreciated.

We all have different views, which is a good thing. When I write an opinion piece like that, I do a great deal of research.

I value character and honesty above all else. Lying and racism are over the top for me.

My own integrity is at risk if I don’t consider character, truth and goodwill. As you may or may not know, Al was a Métis person who was often maligned because of his race. Why? Darned if we could come up with an answer.

So I thank you again, but I will continue to study and learn all I can and always come down on the side of fairness and honesty.

Previous story
Mayors look at LNG challenge wrong way

Just Posted

Jessica comes home

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Non-certified teachers help fill shortage in Hazelton

Six non-certified teachers hired to help fill 50 full-time equivalent slots in Hazelton and Kitwanga

Mobile complaint team coming to B.C.’s northwest

Ombudsperson’s office wants to hear from wronged residents.

Family invites community to gather by Hwy 16 to honour Jessica Patrick

Smithers teen Jessica Patrick’s family say they are bringing her body home.

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams faces breach of probation charge in Quesnel

Adams is scheduled to consult counsel in Quesnel Oct. 9, after breaching ban from owning animals

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP

Decision to have expenses audited and shared with RCMP taken at special meeting of council

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Most Read