And who would you like to meet?

Writer would pick John McCain

Back to school time !! That takes me back a few years. I have no idea how the system works now but I do have fond memories of my own school years as well as my years teaching the little ones. One event I remember from my first year of university which happened to be grade 13 in Port Alberni – we were asked who would we like to meet. I had picked Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi. We researched our choices and wrote an essay about them. I wrote about Nelson Mandela. That essay in fact ended up being my first published writing,

Now if you were to ask me today whom I would like to meet. It would have to be John McCain. Too late for that since he died a few days back. I knew some of his story of his military service and service to his country. As I listened to all the kind words said about him the word for me that describes all he meant is statesman. He could actually admit making a mistake, he worked hard for others, a devoted family man but like he said a flawed character. Aren’t we all?

Excuse me, I have just made a mistake. I have forgotten Trump who believes he is perfect in every way. A “stable genius, “very good looking” etc etc.

It is difficult for me to mention that man. In fact I have tried my best to avoid his ugly words and name calling topped with constant lying. If I see him coming into my viewing space I get rid of him.

This week when the world talked about a good man like McCain, Trump showed himself to be very petty and unkind. Sitting at his desk with arms folded over his fat chest , his pouty lips shaped into a scowl , he could not bring himself to say a nice word until much later when pressure was applied.

You would think he could stop thinking about himself for a minute and be thankful for a man like McCain. Like Gandhi said” A man is a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

Let’s allow McCain to have the last word here . “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Interesting times for sure but I am more hopeful when I hear of good people doing good things. Trump with his jealousy and hatred will reap the ugliness of his thoughts and deeds.

Darn, that felt good. Now I have to shun anything Trump for a bit longer.

Call if you feel like it. The number is 250-846-5095 or email mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down
Next story
Sept. 5 editorial cartoon

Just Posted

Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said the NDP is united but there is a lot of work to do.

‘It’s a road trip that we never finished:’ Humboldt Broncos back on the ice

The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener.

Calgary Olympic Bid Corp. sees long-term housing benefits to hosting 2026 Games

The plan envisions spending $600 million on about 2,800 units that would temporarily house athletes and officials during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

House arrest sought for ex-B.C. RCMP officer caught in Creep Catchers sting

Former Surrey RCMP constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty, said sorry in court Tuesday

Work underway to release fuel trapped in barge at Haida Gwaii

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa barge came loose from its mooring and drifted toward Skidegate Inlet

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Feds settle lawsuit with moms denied extra EI benefits for sick leave

The government said it made the wrong decision and is agreeing to pay an estimated $11 million to about 2,000 women

Will legalized marijuana impact the Canadian military?

Allies have been closely following Canada’s year-long work to develop its policy on pot

Most Read