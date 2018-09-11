And who would you like to meet?

Back to school time !! That takes me back a few years. I have no idea how the system works now but I do have fond memories of my own school years as well as my years teaching the little ones. One event I remember from my first year of university which happened to be grade 13 in Port Alberni – we were asked who would we like to meet. I had picked Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi. We researched our choices and wrote an essay about them. I wrote about Nelson Mandela. That essay in fact ended up being my first published writing,

Now if you were to ask me today whom I would like to meet. It would have to be John McCain. Too late for that since he died a few days back. I knew some of his story of his military service and service to his country. As I listened to all the kind words said about him the word for me that describes all he meant is statesman. He could actually admit making a mistake, he worked hard for others, a devoted family man but like he said a flawed character. Aren’t we all?

Excuse me, I have just made a mistake. I have forgotten Trump who believes he is perfect in every way. A “stable genius, “very good looking” etc etc.

It is difficult for me to mention that man. In fact I have tried my best to avoid his ugly words and name calling topped with constant lying. If I see him coming into my viewing space I get rid of him.

This week when the world talked about a good man like McCain, Trump showed himself to be very petty and unkind. Sitting at his desk with arms folded over his fat chest , his pouty lips shaped into a scowl , he could not bring himself to say a nice word until much later when pressure was applied.

You would think he could stop thinking about himself for a minute and be thankful for a man like McCain. Like Gandhi said” A man is a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

Let’s allow McCain to have the last word here . “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Interesting times for sure but I am more hopeful when I hear of good people doing good things. Trump with his jealousy and hatred will reap the ugliness of his thoughts and deeds.

Darn, that felt good. Now I have to shun anything Trump for a bit longer.

