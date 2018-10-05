Good choir news

Dear Sir,
For the past several years I had the privilege and pleasure to sing in the Community Christmas Choir under the direction of Sharon Carrington and Laura Molt-Whimbuoh. Our community is very fortunate to have Sharon and Laura’s musical talents, leadership, enthusiasm and the drive to get things done!
…
After reading the headline ‘Christmas Choir Begins’ Interior News Sept. 5, I phoned Sharon to inquire what’s happening. The notice was in error (fake news), it was last year’s new release — no choir this year, however, Sharon informed me that next year we will have a concert. That’s good news.
Sincerely,
Gerry Hamming
Smithers