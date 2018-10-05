Good choir news

Writer on the Christmas choir correction from View from the Porch column, and excited for 2019 choir

Dear Sir,

For the past several years I had the privilege and pleasure to sing in the Community Christmas Choir under the direction of Sharon Carrington and Laura Molt-Whimbuoh. Our community is very fortunate to have Sharon and Laura’s musical talents, leadership, enthusiasm and the drive to get things done!

After reading the headline ‘Christmas Choir Begins’ Interior News Sept. 5, I phoned Sharon to inquire what’s happening. The notice was in error (fake news), it was last year’s new release — no choir this year, however, Sharon informed me that next year we will have a concert. That’s good news.

Sincerely,

Gerry Hamming

Smithers

Read Lorraine’s correction published in Sept. 12 edition: Calling all choristers

Previous story
Mayor responds on paying for paving

Just Posted

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

Telegraph Creek evacuation order will stretch into winter

RDKS order imposed on district properties may be lifted this week

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

Decision on $1.5 million of community space at new Walnut School

The district also discussed selling property it owned on Fulton Ave at the board meeting

Smithers couple wins $1 million

Brenda Graf bought the winning ticket while picking up soup ingredients for her sick husband.

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

B.C. man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

Mohammed Begg, 35, is facing six counts related to prostitution and human trafficking and one count of assault

Homeowner surprised when renter invites homeless camp to B.C. backyard

Current mayoral candidate invited roughly 20 campers previously kicked out of Greater Victoria provincial campground

Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

“There are camps and communities like Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Vancouver, are more recently Langford”

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

Most Read