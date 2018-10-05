Good choir news

Writer on the Christmas choir correction from View from the Porch column, and excited for 2019 choir

Dear Sir,

For the past several years I had the privilege and pleasure to sing in the Community Christmas Choir under the direction of Sharon Carrington and Laura Molt-Whimbuoh. Our community is very fortunate to have Sharon and Laura’s musical talents, leadership, enthusiasm and the drive to get things done!

After reading the headline ‘Christmas Choir Begins’ Interior News Sept. 5, I phoned Sharon to inquire what’s happening. The notice was in error (fake news), it was last year’s new release — no choir this year, however, Sharon informed me that next year we will have a concert. That’s good news.

Sincerely,

Gerry Hamming

Smithers