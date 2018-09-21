Lorraine Doiron

Calling all choristers

Singers are needed, and the Smithers Film Series is back with a fascinating, haute selection.

A reporter’s nightmare: I made a mistake in my Sept. 5 column. I indicated that Sharon Carrington was asking for people to sign up for a concert that would be presented in December 2018. WRONG.

After being alerted to this, I checked and found that I had used 2017 information. Calling Sharon to apologize, she just laughed, saying things happen and she had already had a few calls from people interested in signing up. Instead, Sharon gave me new information that in 2019 she will be looking at not only the group that went to Carnegie Hall but adding to that group to perform a Christmas Extravaganza: Requiem by Dan Forrest. I checked Requiem by Dan Forrest on Youtube, that’s an awesome piece of music. You will hear more as we get closer to that date!

At the Smithers Library: Programs for Young Children, Fall 2018. All programs are free, drop-in and open to all parents and caregivers of young children. BabyTime (newborn to 18 months), Mondays 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – Sept. 17 to Dec. 3. Toddler Time (18-36 months), Mondays, 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. – Sept. 17 to Dec. 3. Storytime (3–6 years), Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. – Sept. 19 to Dec. 5.

Also watch for other children’s programs and events throughout the year with Lego Time running all year on Thursdays from 2–4:30 p.m. Call the Library if you have questions 250-847-3043.

The 2018 Rural Writers Retreat, Sept. 27–30. Held at the Banner Mountain Lodge, presenters this year will be Heather Ramsay (non-fiction), Jennifer Wickham (poetry) and Ev Bishop (fiction). Check out ruralwritersretreat.com for background on the presenters and more details on the retreat, including how to register.

At the Smithers Art Gallery: Mark Tworow with “This Mountain” Sept. 11 – Oct. 12. This show focuses on Hudson Bay Mountain and our relationship to it. The exhibition is the first stage in a collaborative project with local writer Patrick Williston.

Fall 2018 Smithers Film Series – 6 p.m. every second Sunday at the Roi Theatre. Sept. 30, Leave No Trace (USA), an off grid survivalist drama, capturing the universal dynamic between teens and their parents. Oct. 14, The Wife (UK, Sweden) an adult drama, Glen Close gives a wonderful performance. Oct. 28, Anthropocene (Canada) follows research of an international body of scientists. Nov. 11, Puzzle (UK) a gently humanist story of an unassuming housewife.

Mark your calendars: The Glenwood Women’s Institute will be holding its Annual Bazaar Oct. 20 at the Glenwood Hall, noon to 3 p.m. Lots of vendors, to name a few: Steeped Tea, Seacret, Norwex, with more to come. Don’t miss this first chance to get some Christmas shopping done!

Closing with: “Courage does not always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’ ” –Mary Anne Radmacher

And one more: “It is possible to give without loving, but it is impossible to love without giving.” –Richard Braunstein

