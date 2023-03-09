Could chickens reduce waste?

Marisca thinks having backyard hens could be environmentally friendly while also teaching children chores. (Marisca Bakker photo)

I’ve often thought about getting a few chickens. Fresh eggs would be nice and my children could learn about taking care of animals and have some feathery companions.

However, I’ve been learning lately that the benefits of urban hens go beyond just eggs and having pets. It turns out, it could also be environmentally friendly.

A few years ago a town in Belgium gave away chickens to families with enough space to keep the birds in their yards. It ended up being beneficial to both the families that participated and the environment. Proper training courses in rearing and feeding were given and chickens were only provided to families that were suitable to care for them. The town gave people three chickens under the condition they would not kill or give away the chickens for the first two years.

These chickens helped reduce food waste from going to landfills since the chickens would practically eat any kitchen food scraps. Plus, these chickens and hens provided fresh eggs to the families that cared for them.

It seems like a win-win.

Recently, the town of Smithers’ Climate Action Specialist Jaima Timler told Smithers council organic waste makes up 35-40 per cent of landfill waste and is responsible for 14 per cent of community greenhouse gas emissions.

Diversion and processing of organic matter will significantly contribute to the emissions reduction goals set by the town and extend the life of current landfill sites. Town staff is working with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to assess a large-scale organic waste diversion strategy and facility. This strategy would offer organic waste curb-side pickup operated by the town.

“We’re also looking at short-term organic diversion strategies along with food waste prevention, encouraging backyard composting, and small-scale processing, for example, community composting and potential biodigester pilot projects,” Timler added.

Could chickens also help here?

A couple of years ago, the town did approve a bylaw to permit keeping up to six backyard hens for domestic purposes as an auxiliary use to a detached, single-family dwelling on any lot greater than 550 square metres and under certain zones.

There are a number of regulations that property owners must follow including the registration of your backyard hen flock for a $15 fee.

It seems smarter to put food scraps in a chicken coop rather than the landfill. And if you are getting eggs from your backyard and there is no transportation or extra packaging needed for the eggs, that also seems environmentally friendly.

Timler agrees and said backyard hens can be a good solution to organic food waste for residents with the interest and ability to tend to hens.

“I can appreciate that backyard hens won’t suit everyone’s lifestyle but for those that it does, they are rewarded with high quality and nutrient-dense fertilizer and fresh eggs,” she added. “Most residential organic food waste that would be fed into a backyard composter can also be fed to backyard hens. There are some restrictions, but they can be fed most things such as produce, breads and grains, cooked meat and fish, and fats and oils.”

So, now, where to buy a chicken?

