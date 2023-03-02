How to be a good parent

Growing up I often heard my mom tell me that I didn’t come with an instruction manual. But even though there was no parenting guide available in the 90s, my mom seemed to know it all. She was (and still is) an amazing mother. She raised five kids with what seemed like such ease and helps to raise her grandkids now.

Now that I am a mom, it seems like there are plenty of parenting guides out there. Or more like blogs and memes on the internet giving advice. There is so much information. Maybe too much. Every time I open my phone I am bombarded with people telling me what to do and how to talk to my kids.

I was reading an interesting article the other day that told me not to tell my kids, “Be careful!” Apparently, this can either scare our kids or not get the point across that something dangerous might be coming. This could also instill fear, said the author.

Instead, the article suggested, we stop and think about what we want our children to be mindful of, we need to tell our children to trust their bodies and notice their surroundings.

Umm.. okay. I get that. But when my child is about to go head first down a slippery slide into some other kids at the park, it is my instinct to yell, ‘Be Careful!’ Time is of the essence. But I am not supposed to? I’m raising my kids wrong? I’m teaching them to be afraid of everything?

I’m all for evolving and learning and growing. I want to be the best mom possible for my children, but what about mother’s intuition or instincts? Am I supposed to throw those out the window?

When I had my first baby, my mom told me, “You know your baby best and you’ll know what to do with her.”

It wasn’t the advice I wanted at the time, I literally wanted her to tell me exactly how to be a mom. But in a way, she did.

That is the most sound advice I’ve gotten since becoming a mom. Whenever I’m struggling or questioning my parenting, I think back to those words. We can always strive to do better and it is always good to learn. There is good information out there, if you need it and you want it. But at the end of the day, we need to trust our intuition. Your gut is there for a reason.

I know this is easy for me to say because I had a good example for a mom. I know some people are trying to break a cycle of toxic parenting.

But the fact that you worry about being a good mom means you are already one.

