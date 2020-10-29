Cats: A refuge from the misery of life

Brenda reflects on the joy her rescues have brought her over the years

Cats!

You either love them or hate them. Either way I would be pleased if you did not drop your cat off here. I could be wrong that the cat wandering along my trails looking for a bird snack could be lost.

In all my years having cats rescued they all have been great companions. All have fit into our critter family and most have lived a long time. Charles Dickens said it well.”What greater gift than the love of a cat.”

I think about that every night when I get into my cat hair covered bed how much I enjoy talking to old Scruffy who came here many years ago. He was a newborn thrown out with the garbage at the dump. Scruffy is seldom seen by people but he does like to go for good walks with the dog.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE: Nasty act ill-informed or racist

Mark Twain said: “If man could be crossed with the cat, it would improve the man but deteriorate the cat.”

I most often tell you about my dogs and how much I enjoy them. Just this very day I looked at the cats and kittens looking for a forever home through the Northwest Animal Shelter. So many beauties that have been rescued from some situation. They have names like Oliver, Ma, Fiona, Spitfire, Chicky and the one I was fascinated about was 17-year-old Boots, who is facing major health problems and would love a forever place to end her life.

I was reading this quote: “There are two means of refuge from the misery of life — music and cats.” Albert Schweitzer.

So, if you have room in your hearts and home, maybe a lovely cat could make your life better.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE: Respect for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Time with a cat is never wasted.”

In the past little while, I have learned of two older folks I knew well that have passed on. Bill Lopaschuk, aged 93, and Margaret Goodacre, aged 94. Great lives lived well.

I was about to talk about their lives and then I said to the cat there are so many elders in the Indigenous community that have made a difference for their nation or clan. I should be more sensitive to the memories of elders who leave this earth at a grand old age.

So, for those who have lost someone, I hope their memories are a blessing.

If you feel like it you could call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter