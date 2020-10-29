Spice of Life

Cats: A refuge from the misery of life

Brenda reflects on the joy her rescues have brought her over the years

Cats!

You either love them or hate them. Either way I would be pleased if you did not drop your cat off here. I could be wrong that the cat wandering along my trails looking for a bird snack could be lost.

In all my years having cats rescued they all have been great companions. All have fit into our critter family and most have lived a long time. Charles Dickens said it well.”What greater gift than the love of a cat.”

I think about that every night when I get into my cat hair covered bed how much I enjoy talking to old Scruffy who came here many years ago. He was a newborn thrown out with the garbage at the dump. Scruffy is seldom seen by people but he does like to go for good walks with the dog.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE: Nasty act ill-informed or racist

Mark Twain said: “If man could be crossed with the cat, it would improve the man but deteriorate the cat.”

I most often tell you about my dogs and how much I enjoy them. Just this very day I looked at the cats and kittens looking for a forever home through the Northwest Animal Shelter. So many beauties that have been rescued from some situation. They have names like Oliver, Ma, Fiona, Spitfire, Chicky and the one I was fascinated about was 17-year-old Boots, who is facing major health problems and would love a forever place to end her life.

I was reading this quote: “There are two means of refuge from the misery of life — music and cats.” Albert Schweitzer.

So, if you have room in your hearts and home, maybe a lovely cat could make your life better.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE: Respect for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Time with a cat is never wasted.”

In the past little while, I have learned of two older folks I knew well that have passed on. Bill Lopaschuk, aged 93, and Margaret Goodacre, aged 94. Great lives lived well.

I was about to talk about their lives and then I said to the cat there are so many elders in the Indigenous community that have made a difference for their nation or clan. I should be more sensitive to the memories of elders who leave this earth at a grand old age.

So, for those who have lost someone, I hope their memories are a blessing.

If you feel like it you could call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 and influenza update from Bulkley Valley medical staff

Just Posted

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus. (File photo)
COVID-19 and influenza update from Bulkley Valley medical staff

Local MDs urge vaccinations and mask wearing to combat virus duo

This photo of approximately 10 years ago shows Laureen Fabian, on the left, and daughter Caterina Andrews. Fabian went missing last October and her daughter is looking for answers. (Contributed photo)
Laureen Fabian’s disappearance remains a mystery

It’s been a year since she went missing

“We have to make a call out to address this now so our people don’t have to feel fearful,” said Tribal Chief Mina Holmes. (Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Facebook photo)
Carrier Sekani Tribal Council seeks Indigenous-led task force in northern B.C. hospitals

Request made in an open letter to federal minister Carolyn Bennett

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Most Read