Ron Van Driel (left) seen here holding the BVCS 2017-2018 BC School Sports Outstanding School Award has been named the 2019-2020 Male Coach of the Year. (Submitted photo)

Van Driel named BC School Sports Coach of the Year

BV Christian School coach says highlight of career is still the 2017-2018 Outstanding School Award

Bulkley Valley Christian School’s (BVCS) physical education teacher and athletic director of 40 years has been named the BC School Sports (BCSS) Male Coach of the Year.

Ron Van Driel said the honour came as a complete surprise.

“I was shocked; I didn’t know who nominated me,” he said. “There’s lots of people who have been nominated in the past, lots of great winners in the past, and just to be part of that group and to be recognized for the coaching part of my career is quite a feat for sure.”

John Vis, a lifelong friend and the BVCS math and science teacher (also for 40 years) said it was well-deserved.

“He’s very committed to his work, to spending time with kids,” Vis said.

“It’s kind of like his life, he loves coaching; he loves competing. He’s a P.E. teacher who doesn’t stand on the sidelines and watch. He’s a P.E. teacher who’s in there with the kids.”

There will be no awards ceremony this year due to COVID-19, but BCSS president Mike Allina praised the winners in a press release.

“They represent the very best of what we do,” he said. “We are saddened we can’t recognize them in our normal way, but we will find the appropriate time in the future to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Although deeply honoured, Van Driel, who is retiring at the end of this school year, said the highlight of his career was the school being named the BCSS Outstanding School in 2017-2018.

READ MORE: BC School Sports Outstanding School Award goes to BVCS

Vis said that is the kind of guy VanDriel is.

“The school wasn’t just an employer to him, it was kind of part of who he was,” Vis said. “He identified with the school, he cared about this place.”

Watch for a full profile of Van Driel in the June 17 print edition of The Interior News.


