BC School Sports Outstanding School Award goes to BVCS

Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) was honoured with a prestigious province-wide award in a Lower Mainland ceremony earlier this month, with athletic director Ron Van Driel in attendance to receive the award.

The BC School Sports Outstanding School award is designed to, “recognize a school whose special commitment to improving the lives of its students and staff through athletics, intramurals, leadership and public service has contributed significantly to the welfare of school athletics in its local community and within the province.”

According to principal Chris Steenhof, this award is a tribute to the many people who have invested in the BVCS athletics program over the years.

“This award didn’t come from an overnight effort and isn’t just about this year’s success. We have a long tradition of participation and excellence in team sports and intramurals from coaches, parents, staff, and students. The award looks beyond this year’s success and, instead, is a nod to the strength and value of the program as a whole,” he said.

Seventy-five per cent of BVCS high school students participated in inter-school sports this past year, with only a slightly smaller percentage of students participating in at least two sports. Volleyball, basketball, golf and soccer provide opportunities that go beyond scoreboards. Teacher and volunteer coaches work hard to create an atmosphere of teamwork, sportsmanship, love of sport and personal relationships.

The award also recognizes the quality and extent of the school’s intramural program.

“Teachers voluntarily run lunchtime intramural activities throughout the year,” said Steenhof. “This opens the door for a strong community culture within the school, and this award really is trying to encourage exactly that.”

The award also acknowledges excellence at the zone and provincial level. This year’s success at the zone and provincial level is a continuation of the long-term excellence of the program.

Selected from among the more than 460 B.C. high schools, the BC School Sports Outstanding School award has generally gone to schools much larger than BVCS. The award has landed BVCS in the prestigious company of past recipients such as St. Ann’s Academy, Princess Margaret, and (most recently) Khalsa Secondary. A new banner now hangs proudly in the BVCS gymnasium.

“We are really honoured by this. It’s a humbling and meaningful recognition of the efforts of so many people — past and present — who continue to invest in our students,” said Steenhof,

—Submitted article