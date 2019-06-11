Shovel Lake fire burned in B.C.’s north in 2018. (Black Press Media)

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

Small business owners in B.C.’s northwest can get up to $20,000 to rebuild after last year’s wildfires through the Red Cross.

The program is open to those who suffered “financial and business losses” as a result of the 2018 wildfire season. Companies with 50 or fewer employees are eligible for the Canadian Red Cross’s Support for Small Business Program.

The money comes from the province but will be distributed by the Red Cross and can be used for uninsured losses, cleanup and repair of property, replacement or short-term lease of tools and equipment, moving and storage expenses, lease payments, utility bills and other operational costs related to wildfire impacts.

Business have from June 17 to Sept. 30 to apply. For more information visit www.redcross.ca/bcfires2018/smallbusiness.

