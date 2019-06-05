Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 40-hectare wildfire about 24 km southwest of Baynes Lake. BC Wildfire Service/Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 47-hectare wildfire about 24 kilometres southwest of Baynes Lake and approximately two kilometres north of the B.C. – United States border.

It is located at 55 km Linklater Forest Service Road.

As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday the fire was classifed as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is not threatening communities or structures; however, smoke is highly visible from Highway 93, Baynes Lake, Newgate, Jaffray and surrounding communities.

There are 18 personnel responding along with heavy equipment and aviation support including air tankers. This fire is suspected to be person-caused and is under investigation.

Including this fire, there are a total of eight wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, however the 55KM Linklater FSR is the only one that is burning an area of over one hectare.

More to come.



editor@thefreepress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter