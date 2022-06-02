Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)

Town of Smithers issues evacuation alert for low-lying areas

Alert impacts Riverside Drive, Riverside Park Campground and Fall Fair grounds

The Town of Smithers has issued an evacuation alert for low-lying areas around the Bulkley River.

The alert affects Riverside Drive, the Riverside Park Campground and Smithers Fall Fair grounds.

An evacuation alert does not mean residents should leave the area, but rather be prepared to leave

The alert was issued after the River Forecast Centre upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch as Bulkley River water levels continued to rise throughout the afternoon.

The Town said it would give residents as much advance notice as possible if evacuation becomes necessary. It is also providing sandbags and sand by calling 250 877 1183.

Be prepared for an Evacuation Order:

  • locate all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;
  • gather essential items such as medications (enough for seven days), eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, optionally, keepsakes (photographs, etc), have these items readily available for quick departure;
  • prepare to move any persons with mobility challenges and/or children;
  • moving pets and livestock to a safe area;
  • arrange to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order;
  • arrange accommodation for your family if possible.

People who need help with any of these preparation items can call the Town for assistance at 250 877 1183.

READ MORE: High streamflow advisory issued for Skeena watershed including Bulkley and tributaries


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Museum plans, Falcon’s return, Horgan’s F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session
Next story
Sandbags available for greater Terrace area residents at risk of flooding

Just Posted

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town of Smithers issues evacuation alert for low-lying areas

Confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers. The BC River Forecast Centre is predicting high streamflow this weekend (June 3-5) and advising people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Skeena watershed including Bulkley and tributaries

A solar panel farm project for Haida Gwaii received more than $3 million in federal funding through the CleanBC Communities Fund, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced on May 27. Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
More than $3 million received by Haida Gwaii solar energy farm

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents