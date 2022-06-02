Town of Smithers issues evacuation alert for low-lying areas

The Town of Smithers has issued an evacuation alert for low-lying areas around the Bulkley River.

The alert affects Riverside Drive, the Riverside Park Campground and Smithers Fall Fair grounds.

An evacuation alert does not mean residents should leave the area, but rather be prepared to leave

The alert was issued after the River Forecast Centre upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch as Bulkley River water levels continued to rise throughout the afternoon.

The Town said it would give residents as much advance notice as possible if evacuation becomes necessary. It is also providing sandbags and sand by calling 250 877 1183.

Be prepared for an Evacuation Order:

locate all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

gather essential items such as medications (enough for seven days), eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, optionally, keepsakes (photographs, etc), have these items readily available for quick departure;

prepare to move any persons with mobility challenges and/or children;

moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

arrange to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order;

arrange accommodation for your family if possible.

People who need help with any of these preparation items can call the Town for assistance at 250 877 1183.

