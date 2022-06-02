High streamflow advisory issued for Skeena watershed including Bulkley and tributaries

Confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers. The BC River Forecast Centre is predicting high streamflow this weekend and advising people to say clear of the rivers and their banks. (Grant Harris photo)

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre (RFC) is once again advising residents of the Bulkley River watershed of possible high streamflow through the weekend.

The advisory was part of a larger warning for the entire Skeena River watershed including the Bulkley River and its tributaries around Smithers, Telkwa, the Hazeltons and Kispiox.

“Steady warming this week is leading to increasing snowmelt rates and river runoff,” an advisory issued June 1 stated. “Temperatures are expected to reach the low-20C range for (Skeena) valley bottom locations on Wednesday. On Thursday and into the weekend, the region is expected to experience more unsettled weather, with the potential for rainfall to add to river runoff.”

The centre is warning people to be cautious.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” the advisory says. “Be prepared and know your hazards.”

Most affected, perhaps, is the City of Terrace, which the RFC predicts could be at risk of flooding.

RFC modelling indicates river levels in the Terrace area could reach 20-year highs prompting the municipality to activate its emergency operations centre. The City is also providing sandbags for residents of low-lying areas.

