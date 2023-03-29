Terrace taxi company plans to roll into town

Smithers has been without a taxi service or a ride sharing program since last spring

Kalum Kabs, out of Terrace, has just been approved for operation in Smithers. (File photo)

After almost a year without a taxi service in Smithers, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Kalum Kabs, out of Terrace, has just been approved for operation in town.

Owner Bryan Halbauer said he applied for an amendement to expand his current licence as well as put in an offer to purchase the former Bulkley Valley Taxi’s license.

He was given the amendment first, because he could apply for it under an urgent public need. He is still planning on going through with the other offer as well, but he wanted to get into Smithers as soon as possible and have all his bases covered.

“We have been receiving so many phone calls, asking if we could operate there,” he said.

Last spring, less than two years after Paddy Hirshfield and Patrick Hibbitts resurrected Bulkley Valley Taxi, they shut down operations. The pair said the market was not strong enough to support their business.

Previously, Joyce Pottinger (the previous owner), closed the doors in January 2020, she cited an inability to find staff as her main reason for stepping away.

A public meeting was held in November with the Town of Smithers and stakeholders to discuss solutions to the lack of taxi service or a ride-sharing program.

During the absence of service, people have been stuck at the airports, or in town needing to get to the airport, people have been dropped off at the Via rail station without a ride, and some companies are sending their workers to Terrace, because they have no way to get around for work.

However, that meeting failed to produce a concrete plan to address the problem.

Halbauer is hoping to have his fleet up and running in about a month’s time. He is looking for drivers first and is open to hiring employees or contractors. He is also open to those looking for full or part-time positions.

Anyone interested can email him at b.halbauer@kalumkabs.ca.

