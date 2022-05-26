BV Taxi shuts down again

Less than two years after new owners resurrected the service it is once again being discontinued

The return of a taxi service to Smithers has proven to be short-lived.

Less than two years after Paddy Hirshfield and Patrick Hibbitts resurrected Bulkley Valley Taxi after Joyce Pottinger walked away from the business, they are turning off the medallion lights again.

“It’s been a hard decision to make,” they said in a Facebook announcement.”Ultimately, we achieved our goals of providing a key community service and good jobs, however, the market has not been strong enough to maintain our operations.”

The service will be discontinued May 31, they said.

The owners acknowledged the service and dedication of their staff and expressed pride that they were able to provide continuous service through the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Pottinger closed the doors in January 2020, she cited an inability to find staff as the main reason for stepping away.

More to come.



