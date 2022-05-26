Paddy Hirshfield, left, and Patrick Hibbitts with two of their three new BV Taxi minivans that hit the road Aug. 27, 2020. (Facebook photo)

Paddy Hirshfield, left, and Patrick Hibbitts with two of their three new BV Taxi minivans that hit the road Aug. 27, 2020. (Facebook photo)

BV Taxi shuts down again

Less than two years after new owners resurrected the service it is once again being discontinued

The return of a taxi service to Smithers has proven to be short-lived.

Less than two years after Paddy Hirshfield and Patrick Hibbitts resurrected Bulkley Valley Taxi after Joyce Pottinger walked away from the business, they are turning off the medallion lights again.

“It’s been a hard decision to make,” they said in a Facebook announcement.”Ultimately, we achieved our goals of providing a key community service and good jobs, however, the market has not been strong enough to maintain our operations.”

READ MORE: New ownership resurrects BV Taxi

The service will be discontinued May 31, they said.

The owners acknowledged the service and dedication of their staff and expressed pride that they were able to provide continuous service through the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Pottinger closed the doors in January 2020, she cited an inability to find staff as the main reason for stepping away.

More to come.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vehicles, bridges, buildings removed from flood-struck B.C. rivers
Next story
Park the car and use active transportation instead May 30 to June 5

Just Posted

Paddy Hirshfield, left, and Patrick Hibbitts with two of their three new BV Taxi minivans that hit the road Aug. 27, 2020. (Facebook photo)
BV Taxi shuts down again

Klappan Independent School in Iskut. Bids are underway for a new $17 million school building to replace the existing structure. (Jeneane Tashoots/Klappan Independent School)
Bids invited for new Klappan Independent School building in Iskut

Representatives of the Indigenomics Institute’s Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses are honoured during the Indigenomics conference at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver May 19-20. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan development corp named to Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses list

The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)
Toronto Blue Jays grant Witset $150K for ball field