Telkwa Coun. Matthew Monkman steps down

As of Aug. 1, Telkwa will be temporarily shy of one village councillor.

Having just recently been appointed Assistant Superintendent for School District 54, Monkman is stepping resigning from council according to a report by Debbie Joujan, the village’s chief administrative officer.

Monkman said it was a very difficult decision for him to make.

“It’s been really good working with the crew [at the Village],” he said. “There’s a really good feel with the council, I like what Brad [Layton, mayor] is doing, so it’s a difficult decision in that regard because it’s been a great learning thing for me and I’m hoping things will move forward well in the village, but I can’t do both.”

In the end, he felt it was the only move he had for the good of both the school district and Telkwa.

“I had not expected this, I thought I would continue in my district principal role until retirement in about four or five years, but with Chris [van der Mark, former superintendent] having left and Mike [McDiarmid, new superintendent] stepping in, and honestly there’s not a lot of senior administration types out there in the world right now, so it was more of an ethical decision in the best interest of our district. I care so deeply about it, this is my 32nd year in the district.”

In the report to council, Joujan recommends holding a by-election at or near the end of November or in early December to avoid conflict with the upcoming Oct. 19 federal election.

The matter is up for discussion at tonight’s regular meeting of council.

The report provides three dates for council’s consideration, Nov. 23, Nov. 30 or Dec. 7.



