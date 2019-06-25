Matthew Monkman (Submitted photo)

Telkwa Coun. Matthew Monkman steps down

Village administration recommends late November, early December by-election

As of Aug. 1, Telkwa will be temporarily shy of one village councillor.

Having just recently been appointed Assistant Superintendent for School District 54, Monkman is stepping resigning from council according to a report by Debbie Joujan, the village’s chief administrative officer.

Monkman said it was a very difficult decision for him to make.

“It’s been really good working with the crew [at the Village],” he said. “There’s a really good feel with the council, I like what Brad [Layton, mayor] is doing, so it’s a difficult decision in that regard because it’s been a great learning thing for me and I’m hoping things will move forward well in the village, but I can’t do both.”

In the end, he felt it was the only move he had for the good of both the school district and Telkwa.

“I had not expected this, I thought I would continue in my district principal role until retirement in about four or five years, but with Chris [van der Mark, former superintendent] having left and Mike [McDiarmid, new superintendent] stepping in, and honestly there’s not a lot of senior administration types out there in the world right now, so it was more of an ethical decision in the best interest of our district. I care so deeply about it, this is my 32nd year in the district.”

READ MORE: Telkwa councillor named assistant superintendent of school district

In the report to council, Joujan recommends holding a by-election at or near the end of November or in early December to avoid conflict with the upcoming Oct. 19 federal election.

The matter is up for discussion at tonight’s regular meeting of council.

The report provides three dates for council’s consideration, Nov. 23, Nov. 30 or Dec. 7.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau roasted as hypocrite for plastic forks at lunch
Next story
VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Just Posted

Telkwa Coun. Matthew Monkman steps down

Village administration recommends late November, early December by-election

Council backs return of Smithers Steelheads

Town grants the club the arena concession, approves a beer garden and will pay for centre ice logo

Northwest couples compete at His and Hers golf tournament in Prince Rupert

Kitimat and Smithers couples take home the hardware

100 years since the surrender of Simon Gunanoot

The famed Gitsxan hunter was a fugitive for 13 years

Smithers celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

The day included dancing, singing, a moose call contest and a soapberry ice cream tutorial.

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Rising gas prices force B.C. residents to rethink summer road trips: poll

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read