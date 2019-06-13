Telkwa councillor named assistant superindent of school district

Matthew Monkman was previously SD54 principal of technology and innovation

School might almost be out for the summer, but SD54 is making some big changes in the off-season.

Matthew Monkman has been appointed Assistant Superintendent for School District No. 54 – Bulkley Valley (SD54) starting Aug. 1.

Monkman is taking on the role after 13 years of holding the position of principal of technology and innovation.

Monkman has also held the role of Principal of SD54’s Distributed Learning Program, which seeks to develop unique delivery models to provide choice and flexibility for learners in the district.

“In SD54, people truly are our greatest asset,” Monkman said in the release.

“I believe that through the development of a shared vision, we can develop leadership at all levels to move our district towards achieving successful outcomes for all of our learners.”

Monkman finished majoring in elementary education through the University of Victoria in 1987 and received his master of education from the same school in 1993.

In a separate release, the district announced Dustin Hersee has also been appointed as the new vice principal for Smithers Secondary School.

“Mr. Hersee is focused on providing a positive learning environment for all SD54 students,” the media release said.

“With his demonstrated leadership in many aspects of his professional and private life, we look forward to working with Mr. Hersee in his new position.”

SD54 will meet this month at their June board meeting, scheduled for June 18, where they are slated to vote on the district’s 2019-2020 budget.

SD54 makes up the communities of Moricetown, Smithers, Telkwa, Quick and Houston.

It contains seven schools: five elementary and two high schools.

