Engineer cites rooftop overhang (top roof to low roof) at Home Hardware did not account for snow wind drift (Deb Meissner photo)

Engineer cites rooftop overhang (top roof to low roof) at Home Hardware did not account for snow wind drift (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Structural Engineer disciplined

Structural Engineer disciplined for two seperate projects

Johann (Hans) Duerichen has been the focus of an ongoing engineering investigation for two years, and on Dec. 16 the Discipline Committee of Engineers and Geoscientists BC issued an interim order imposing practice restrictions on his engineering licence.

“The nightmare began nearly two years ago, when I signed off on a home in Revelstoke, B.C.,” Duerichen said.

Being an Engineer from out of town was what first raised red flags to the Revelstoke building inspector who subsequently found issues that furthered his concern, according to Duerichen.

The Revelstoke building inspector then brought the issue to the attention of the engineering association, which, in turn, looked at the Revelstoke property, as well as, the development of the Smithers Home Hardware building.

“About a year ago the property owner of Smithers Home Hardware phoned me after he received a letter regarding the investigation,” Duerchien said. “I had no idea the board was looking at the Smithers property until that time.”

READ MORE: Town council orders remedial action on Home Hardware building for potential public safety risk

In the background section of the Decision and Reasons of the Discipline Committees report, the original complaint was made in February 2019 regarding “Mr. Duerichen’s conduct in relation to the construction of a residence for which he took responsibility for the structural, architectural, and geotechnical elements in Revelstoke.”

In October 2019, the Investigation Committee moved to further investigate Duerichen’s conduct, not only in the Revelstoke property, but into the construction of the retail store in Smithers.

The report sets out 13 allegations against Duerchien in relation to his work on the Revelstoke and Smithers projects, calling into question his qualifications with respect to structural, geotechnical and electrical engineering.

On Dec. 10, 2019 Smithers Town Council issued a Remedial Action Requirement Order to Home Hardware, citing the building posed a potential risk to public safety, triggering a safety audit from an independent structural engineer.

Regarding the structural review, Home Hardware provided a written statement.

“Smithers Home Hardware engaged an independent structural engineering firm which has completed a full structural review of the building,” the statement reads. “We engaged a local contractor who has begun implementing recommendations arising from the report pertaining to building code compliance. The safety of our customers and our staff is our priority and we look forward to completion of the modifications in the near future. We appreciate your patience in the event of any disruptions to our service level during this time.”

In the Disciplinary Notice issued to Duerichen in December, there will be a hearing relating to engineering services he provided for both the Revelstoke and Smithers properties in May

Until that time he may practice structural engineering only if his work is directly supervised by another professional engineer who assumes full responsibility for the work, the Order reads.

READ MORE: Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

“Never in my 50 years working have I had anything like this go on,” Duerchien declared. “No two engineers look at things with the same eyes, or have the same idea in mind.

“You ask one engineer, and he will find something wrong with a design, ask another and he will find nothing wrong.”

However Duerichen does agree there are structural flaws with the Home Hardware roof.

“In the design of the roof, which I did not do, there is an overhang from the top roof to the bottom roof, in where the designers did not take into account for wind drift snow,” he said.

“As the head of the project, ultimately it was my responsibility, but I had no reason to question the qualified and certified designer of the roof once he put his seal on it.”

The roof was designed by Tricon Truss & Millwork Ltd. of Smithers. Interior News attempts to contact Tricon for comment have so far gone unanswered.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Johann (Hans) Duerichen (Facebook photo)

Johann (Hans) Duerichen (Facebook photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Coquihalla reopened after pileup leaves 1 dead, dozens injured
Next story
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases from Jan. 24 to 30. (BCCDC graphic)
Weekly new local COVID-19 cases drop to single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area reported five new cases between Jan. 24 and 30

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat General Hospital under fire for second allegation of racism ending in death

Naomi Bracken says her son died after being told to leave Kitimat hospital despite chest pains

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Dr. Matthew Dykstra (left) and Dr. Wouter Morkel, two of a group of eight Smithers physicians who have stepped up to provide primary care for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a new clinic in Smithers. Dr. Flora Barnard, Dr. Karin Blouw, Dr. Nicole Froese, Dr. Marlowe Haskins, Dr. Kate Niethammer and Dr. Sheila Smith are the others.
New clinic in Smithers offers primary care for non-hospitalized COVID patients

Eight local physicians step up to provide assessements and services by referral only

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Most Read