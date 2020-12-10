Smithers Home Hardware has been served with a Remedial Action Order from Smithers Town Council to address structural issues. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers Home Hardware has been served with a Remedial Action Order from Smithers Town Council to address structural issues. (Deb Meissner photo)

Town council orders remedial action on Home Hardware building for potential public safety risk

A safety audit triggerd by investigation of original engineer revealed significant structural issues

Smithers Town Council has issued a Remedial Action Requirement Order to Smithers Home Hardware store due to public safety concerns.

This order will formally require the owner of the store to submit an independent structural engineer’s assessment of the building within 30 days, and to implement the recommendations in the assessment within 90 days.

The owner, Theo Bandstra, will also be required to post signage at the main entrance to the building stating that the building “may not be structurally sound” until remedial actions are completed.

The residential tenant in the upstairs rear suite will also be notified of the order.

READ MORE: Home Hardware owner on new building traffic, apartment

Under the Community Charter, section 73, council is empowered to make such an order when it considers there is an unsafe situation that needs to be dealt with.

In the case of Home Hardware, council determined the building “is in or creates an unsafe condition which causes risk to persons and property in the vicinity” according to the order imposed.

Bandstra said the store has already taken action.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are cooperating with the Town of Smithers,” Bandstra wrote in an emailed statement to the Interior News. “The safety of our customers and our staff is our priority. We have already engaged an independent structural engineering firm that specializes in buildings in central British Columbia. The firm is helping us review these technical issues and develop a plan for addressing any aspects of Building Code compliance. We are also working with a local builder who will assist us in performing any required modifications.”

Acting upon a safety audit, that was part of an investigation into a “professional conduct complaint” against the original engineer of the building (name redacted in the report), there are “two areas of serious concern regarding the structural engineering design contained in the (original) drawings.”

“In relation to the connection of the lower roof beam to the continuous column, it is a poor connection, so the connection strength (of the roof beam) is only about 24 per cent of that required,” the investigator wrote.

“The factored dead load reaction alone leaves very little remaining capacity for any snow load.”

The expert recommended “temporary shoring posts should be installed.”

The second safety concern identified, was in relation to the shear wall above the mezzanine on the left side of the building (the side where the greenhouse is located).

“This upper shear wall must resist a factored windshear of about 29 kN (kilonewtons) and transfer the shear down to the lower shear wall.”

READ MORE: Council approves Home Hardware outdoor retail space application

The expert found this wall has “only about 24 per cent of the shear strength required. In addition, the effective segments of the wall do not have hold-downs located properly at each end of the effective segment to resist the overturning forces.”

The regulatory body of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists concluded: “We cannot provide for the safety of the public currently using the Smithers Home Hardware. That responsibility is for the Town of Smithers.”

Before presentation of the report to council, Coun. John Buikema recused himself from the discussion because members of his family own Home Hardware. After his departure, the councillors each took a moment to express how strongly council supports Smithers businesses, and how “regrettable and unfortunate this situation is, but when it comes to public safety, that must be our first priority.”

The motion to accept the report to Council and to issue the remedial action order was passed unanimously with Buikema abstaining.

-with files from Thom Barker


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases
Next story
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Just Posted

Cst. Shawn Baird joined the Smithers RCMP detachment approximately two months ago. (Thom Barker photo)
Meet Smithers newest RCMP officer Cst. Shawn Baird

Also: Kevin Christensen promoted to sergeant, will remain in Smithers another 3-4 years

Smithers Home Hardware Building deemed to pose a potential safety risk to the public. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town council orders remedial action on Home Hardware building for potential public safety risk

A safety audit triggerd by investigation of original engineer revealed significant structural issues

A COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to a letter from Northern Health posted on the Coast Mountains School District 82 website. (Jake Wray/ Terrace Standard)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace

It is the fourth known exposure at a Terrace school

The RDBN’s ban on ICI cardboard at the Knockholt Landfill and Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station is now in effect starting Dec.6. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Smithers bailing facility for commericial cardboard on hold

Waste Management to transport regional district commercial cardboard to Prince George and Terrace

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Most Read